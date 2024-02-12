Today's top Argos deals - the biggest savings on home furniture, vacuums, garden essentials, mattresses, and more
Our edit of today's best Argos deals – save up to 50% on big brands like Shark, Emma, Ninja, and more
QUICK MENU
Looking for winning Argos deals? you’ve come to the right place. Argos is a big retailer, and with big retailers come big discounts. If you don't want to miss out on these epic sale prices, we've rounded up today's top Argos deals for you to take advantage of.
We're huge fans of Argos at Ideal Home. This retailer offers everything a homeowner could want, from the best mattresses to the best sofas and even the best lawnmowers. From big-name brand items to own-brand Habitat deals, including accessories and bedding, Argos really does have it all.
But with so many in-store and online products, we can understand that shopping at Argos can be daunting. By the time you've added everything you could want or need to your basket, you've racked up a hefty checkout price that's just not realistic. That's where these deals and discounts can help.
We've prioritised Argos deals based on our own tried and tested experience with the products, focusing on furniture we've recently reviewed and iconic brands like Ninja, Emma, Shark, and more. So, read on to snap up the best Argos deals and save some money in the process.
Argos deals February 2024
Below, you'll find the ultimate guide on today's biggest Argos deals, including the Ideal Home team's top picks and how to make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck.
Today's best Argos deals
- Argos home and furniture deals: save big on beds, sofas, storage, and accessories
- Argos appliance deals: big brand savings on Ninja, Dyson, Sage, Tower, and more
- Argos garden and DIY deals: slashed prices on gardening and decorating essentials
Today's biggest Argos deals
An Ideal Home favourite, the Roma Chair Bed is a dupe for the MADE Haru sofa bed and perfect for those without the space for a full-size guest bed. Coming in five colourways, including green, orange, charcoal, pink, and sage green, it'll compliment any home.
Crowned the 'best Shark vacuum overall' in our best Shark vacuum guide, our testers believe this bad boy to be the best on the market. With effective hair pick-up, an easy-to-store design and fair pricing, it's also regularly discounted at Argos.
The best heated airers can revolutionise how you dry your clothes, but this Minky offering is a little different. Instead of buying a dedicated heated airer, you can convert your standard airer with this heat pod motor. Simply attach it and let it do the hard work for you.
Argos is one of the best places to buy a bed, and this ottoman bed proves it. Coming in three sizes and five colourways, this bed offers a comfortable place to sleep and storage underneath at the same time. Plus, the seam detail in the headboard adds a touch of style.
As one of the biggest names in the best pressure washer game, Karcher has a few pressure washers to choose from. This K3 Power Control Pressure Washer allows you to adjust the pressure in relation to the surface that you're cleaning. So, you can be sure that you'll never damage anything in the process.
If you're looking for an air fryer with a little extra oomph, a multi-cooker could be more your style. This Instant Pot Duo Crisp 8 Multi Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer is perfect for large families or batch cooking, as you can make up to eight portions at a time.
Emma regularly appears in our best mattress guide, and this Emma Premium Hybrid Mattress is an absolute steal. With a mixture of 5 Zone CarbonFlex Springs and advanced Halo Memory Foam, it's as comfortable as you can get. There are also five size options to choose from.
One of the best lawn care tips you can have in your back pocket is having a good lawnmower - and we think this one definitely fits the bill. This model may be compact, but it doesn't lack power. It offers a powerful 1300 W powerdrive motor and a 34 cm hardened and ground steel blade.
This sofa bed has been the 'best large value' option in our best sofa bed guide for years now, and it doesn't show any signs of going anytime soon. Coming in three colourways and offering a clic clac design, it'll work perfectly as a stylish sofa or as an extra sleeping space for your guests.
Argos deals shopping advice
With so many Argos deals on offer throughout the year, it can be easy to spend more than you can realistically afford. And while it's always a good idea to take advantage of these slashed prices when you can, you need to make sure that this deal is worthwhile.
Our advice for shopping for Argos deals is to dial in on what you really need. It could be an idea to focus on one room at a time, figuring out whether a new sofa for your living room should take priority over a new desk for your home office or a hedge trimmer for your garden.
If you're on a budget, waiting for these big-ticket furniture items to go on sale can sometimes save you hundreds of pounds. But if you're in the market for smaller lamps, cushions, or other home furnishings, it's unlikely that you'll see too many discounts. So, you can usually buy these at a reasonable price point throughout the year.
Then, comparing prices with other retailers is always a good idea. Argos always tries to be competitive with its prices and is often one of the cheapest places to find stylish and affordable furniture and homeware. However, that's not always the case. For example, you may find that your dream air fryer is the cheapest on Amazon Prime Day.
When to shop
Argos regularly offer discounts with its own personal codes - for example, FURN20 for 20% off Argos furniture or TUMBLE10 for 10% off tumble dryers. But outside of these sales events, the retailer also tends to use key times of the year to plan its promotions. Below, you'll find more information on these key dates, and how you can snap up these Argos deals during these events.
Bank holiday Argos deals
Bank holiday deals are a huge part of the consumer discount calendar, with many retailers - just like Argos - heavily discounting their products on these days. In fact, Argos has its very own page dedicated to its bank holiday offers.
These discounts are especially prominent in July and August when consumer spending often increases.
In fact, those who are looking for the best bank holiday Argos deals should be able to snap up some serious bargains on these (hopefully) sunny bank holidays. You'll find that gardening tools, outdoor furniture, and fans are normally discounted drastically during this time.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Argos deals
The term 'Black Friday' originated in the US to denote the first day following Thanksgiving when retailers would cut prices to draw holidaymakers to shop their store's sales. Driven by global brands, the price-slashing event soon crossed the pond, and now Black Friday – closely followed by Cyber Monday – has become one of the UK's biggest consumer extravaganzas, rivalling traditional Boxing Day sales.
Often hailed as the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday always falls on the last Friday of November, so the next time it will officially roll around is Friday 29th November 2024.
That said, in recent years, the event has spread to encompass more than just one day, with retailers starting Black Friday discounting earlier and earlier so that a full Black Friday 'week' of discounts isn't uncommon. In fact, in 2022, we saw retailers running Black Friday promotions throughout the whole month of November, and the same happened in 2023. Black 'month' now seems to be a thing.
Whether or not you agree with the rampant consumerism Black Friday has now come to represent, there's no denying it can be a great time for Black Friday Argos deals and Cyber Monday Argos deals.
Last year, Black Friday Argos deals were the best yet. The retailer slashed prices on some of its best-selling and highly-rated sofas, beds, furniture, garden essentials, and appliances. This year, we expect them to be even bigger and better.
We'll be keeping our eye out for all this year's top Black Friday Argos deals and Cyber Monday Argos deals right here, but make sure to bookmark the Ideal Home Black Friday home deals page to get alerts for all the biggest Black Friday homeware sales as they launch.
Boxing Day Argos deals
When the wrapping paper is in the recycling bin and the leftover turkey is in the fridge, you might be wondering what to do with yourself. Well, this could be a good time to shop the best Boxing Day Argos deals. This retailer goes hard on Boxing Day, slashing the prices of essentials you'll want to pick up before the New Year starts.
January Argos deals
After the Boxing Day Argos sales, you'd think that the retailer would have had enough of discounting its products. But the January Argos deals seem to get even bigger and even better. In fact, these January deals tend to focus on electrical items and appliances, or bigger ticket items like mattresses and bedding.
You may also find that smaller homeware items make their way into the clearance section, too. This gives Argos the chance to make way for new season's stock.
How we source the top Argos deals
If you want to know more about our in-depth testing and selection process, you can visit our how we test page.
To compile this Argos deals page, we've factored in the team's hands-on experience in our dedicated testing facility and our own homes, testing the many mattresses, air fryers, sofas, and heated airers on offer.
If deals aren't currently available on the tried-and-tested favourites that we love so much, then we've used our knowledge and experience to curate a list of the best Argos deals available today. In all cases, this includes researching technical specifications and reading customer reviews.
FAQs
How to get a discount at Argos?
If you're looking to take advantage of the best Argos deals, it's important to take note of the promotions that run throughout the year. These are normally linked to worldwide discounts and sales that can be found across countless retailers, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Boxing Day deals, and even Bank Holiday deals.
However, Argos also chooses to run its own independent sales throughout the year. They typically create their own unique codes that offer discounts on furniture, electronics, and more. But if you don't add the code at checkout, you won't get the discount.
Of course, if you bookmark this tab, we'll keep you updated with our favourite Argos deals as they happen.
Do Argos do blue light discounts?
Yes, you can get a Blue Light discount at Argos. To register for a Blue Light card, you need to work within the emergency services, NHS, armed forces, or social care sector. For £4.99, you can have access to countless discounts for two years - including Argos.
To take advantage of this discount, you need to purchase a gift card or voucher through your account. You can then use this during checkout.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
-
Can you prune roses in February? Absolutely, if you follow these expert tips
Ever wondered what happens if you prune roses now? We have all the answers...
By Kayleigh Dray
-
8 things in your living room making you feel stressed and how to fix them fast
Get wise to the sneaky stressors that are spoiling your chill and redesign your space for premium downtime
By Vanessa Richmond
-
How to choose the best houseplant to improve your wellbeing - from soothing anxiety to making you feel happier
Pros pick the best plants to ease anxiety, boost mood and improve air quality
By Andrea Childs