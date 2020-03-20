The Søstrene Grene outdoor living collection has landed – and these are our favourite pieces

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We may only be mid-way through March but I think we can all agree, that summer can’t come soon enough and the idea of outdoor living, has never been a more exciting one.

As thoughts of how we can improve our outdoor spaces start bubbling away and the pinterest boards begin to get created, take inspiration from Danish home and garden brand Søstrene Grene, as their gorgeous outdoor living collection has just launched.

Related:

We’re loving just about everything we’ve seen but here a just a few of our fav buys that we’ll be snapping up ready for when the sun makes its long awaited appearance.

Søstrene Grene Bamboo Lantern

In store only: Bamboo lantern, £15.98; LED rattan lanterns, £16.84 each, Søstrene Grene

This tall, bamboo lantern with handle will create a beautiful glow on your patio, once filled with a pillar candle, or a string of battery-powered fairy lights. Place on the centre of your outdoor table, on the corner or your decking, or hang from a tree branch or parasol.

Scatter a couple these LED rattan lanterns around your outdoor space too, to ensure the party goes on after dark and even light the way down your garden path so guests can see their way to the bar.

Søstrene Grene Clay Flowerpots

In store only: Clay flowerpots, 13cm, 16cm and 20cm diameter, from £2.29 each; wooden handle garden tools, from £2.20 each, Søstrene Grene

We love these distressed clay flowerpots, which even look great just stacked up stylishly sans any plants! But fill with a selection of herbs such as basil, thyme and mint and line them up by your kitchen window or back door, ready to grab a garnish when you need them.

Søstrene Grene Willow Tray Table

In store only: Willow tray table, £27.70; bamboo flowerpot, £18.98; seagrass hanging baskets, £6.16 each; cotton cushions, £11.90 each; recycled cotton blanket, £13.48, all Søstrene Grene

Video Of The Week

Stay hydrated in the sun with a jug of fruit-infused water, sat a top of this cute willow tray table. It has space inside for keeping cushions and blankets, which will help turn a corner of your garden into the perfect spot for a lazy afternoon of lounging.

Check out the rest of this gorgeous outdoor collection in Sostrene Grene stores now.