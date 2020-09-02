We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’ve been thinking about starting your smart home you can now get your hands on a free Google Nest Mini thanks to Spotify.

Spotify is offering its Premium subscribers the opportunity to snap up the smart speaker that will usually set you back £29, for nothing. It’s almost sound too good to be true.

The offer is open to all premium subscribers. ‘All eligible new and existing Spotify Premium individual, Family, Duo and Student master account holders in the UK’ can claim their Google Mini, explains Spotify.

How to get a free Google Nest Mini

To be eligible for the offer you simply need to be a Premium account holder and live in the UK.

Subscribers will receive a code each and will have until 31st October to redeem it for a speaker. To get yours all you need to do is click onto the Spotify website.

If you are a new customer, you will need to sign up to the Premium plan. Otherwise, just log into your Spotify account and sync your Google account with Spotify.

After that, all you need to do is add you code and delivery address. Just like magic, the price will drop to zero.

Get one now: Spotify Premium, £9.99/ month, Spotify

However, the offer is only available until 30th September, or while stocks last. So you better be quick if you want to snap one up.

The Google Nest Mini is predominantly an amazing small speaker. However, it is fitted with Google Assistant, that means not only can you turn your music on and off without lifting a finger but you can also ask it to do things.

Video Of The Week

With the simple command ‘OK Google,’ you can ask questions, schedule news updates, set alarms and connect to other smart devices in your home. The smart speaker will even recognise your voice, and distinguish it from others in the house for a more personalised experience.

If aren’t a Spotify user, you can still pick up a Google Nest Mini from most stores for £29.

Buy now: Google Nest Mini, £29, John Lewis & Partners

But this is one deal we wouldn’t want to pass on.