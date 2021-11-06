This London maisonette features its very own wine cellar

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We see trends come and go, but occasionally there are a few that stick around, and this gorgeous maisonette has them all. From painted ceilings to panelled walls, each room is decorated in the most beautiful autumnal colours and we can only imagine it’s going to get snapped up pretty quickly.

Newly refurbished, this Georgian maisonette in St John Street, north London, features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and three reception rooms, including its own cinema room and wine cellar.

St John Street exterior

The Grade II listed building is set just moments from Angel in north London, with lots of shops, eateries and cocktail bars on your doorstep. Live here and you’ll also have the benefit of a 24-hour concierge. Fancy, eh?

Living room

Our first stop inside is the living room, where there are alot of living room ideas to take in. A statement black-and-gold light overhead certainly offers a hint of luxury, but look a little further and check out the detailed built-in cabinetry, elegant fireplace, marble column table and richly-coloured upholstered furniture.

We also love the mix of sculptures and decorative pieces, all artfully placed for display purposes.

Then there’s the latest feature wall idea – panelling. Yes, folks, the 2021 trend that we’ve seen sweep the interior world has been beautifully mastered in this room, with the high ceilings enhancing those long rectangular shapes perfectly.

You’ll also see that this space features a dining area and it’s a good example of how you can zone a room. Sofas don’t always need to go against the wall and this L-shaped design provides the divider between living and dining.

Kitchen

Move on to the kitchen and that dark cabinetry with gold handles creates a bold vision, especially when set against marble-effect wall tiles and a plaster-pink painted mantelpiece.

Using both artwork and wall lights, and having a statement feature such as a fireplace, also makes the kitchen feel more homely, rather than purely functional.

Bedroom

We promised you a painted ceiling and we’ve delivered – just look at this delicious wine-coloured wall! It certainly doesn’t make the room feel dark, especially as the other walls have been left white, and mixed with that mustard-coloured velvet bed frame it just screams ‘autumn’.

Note the two mirrors on either side of the alcove too, which help keep the room feeling even more spacious and light.

Normally a run of wardrobes wouldn’t warrant us writing about them, but we think these ones are finished so well that we just had to show them off. Those grooves on the wood doors, the small gold finishings and the fact that there’s a small gap been left above for the painted ceiling to recede into made us ooh and aah – total wardrobe goals! Not to mention all that storage…

Bathroom

It’s not often you get a bathroom that’s large enough to showcase an elegant roll-top bath, especially one with a curved screen like this that shows you don’t have to sacrifice a shower.

That’s not the only luxurious part though… a full-size fireplace, double vanity and bench seat under the shuttered windows make this a bathroom of dreams. And don’t get us started on that deep marine green-grey wall colour and patterned floor tiles!

Wine cellar

Last but not least, that much-coveted wine cellar. How boujie is this? We love that the current owners managed to squeeze in seating, with bar stools and a little window-seat cushion. You could host your own wine tastings down here – or just escape for some peace and quiet every now and again!

Keen to see more of this house, including the movie room and other bedrooms (believe us, they’re worth a look!)? Then head over to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices where you’ll find it up for sale here at £1,650,000.