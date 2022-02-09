We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Solomon has surprised fans with her brave choice of an all matt black toilet. The Loose Women panellist recently shared photos of her monochrome bathroom with her 5 million followers on Instagram.

The bathroom renovation in Stacey Solomon’s new home is complete with white subway tiles, wooden shelving, and a dinosaur theme that’s gone down VERY well with her son Rex. However, it wasn’t the dinosaur details that stole the show, but the star’s choice of toilet.

Stacey Solomon’s matt black toilet

She was bombarded with questions from fans taken aback by her unusual new loo. A sleek and modern black bathroom idea, we think the matt black toilet which you can see on Stacey Solomon’s Instagram actually looks very cool.

‘I’ve never had so many messages about a toilet,’ she writes on her Instagram. ‘It was so hard to find a matt black toilet but I’m obsessed with it!’

We found this one above at Sanctuary Bathrooms – it’s the Burlington Jet Black Back to Wall Toilet.

The cleaning enthusiast jokes that the skid marks will blend right in with the black toilet, and reveals that she found this particular toilet at Bathroom & Plumbing Superstore.‘Interesting, I’ve never seen a black toilet before. Do I now want one?’ said one follower. ‘Strange question but is the pan black too?’ asked another.

The entire toilet is matt black and would look great next to black taps and radiators. Buy a matt black toilet seat, available at Amazon if you fancy trying out the trend without the commitment.

Unsurprisingly, I’m A Celebrity winner Stacey Solomon’s new bathroom purchase is already sparking a big bathroom trend. DIY fans are faking the matt black look on Instagram by spray painting their chrome taps and other bathroom fixtures with black.

How to fake the matt black bathroom trend

Francesca from @iknownothingaboutinteriors modernised her bathroom (pictured above) with some black spray paint, costing just £22. Transforming her taps, toilet seat lid, radiator and bin with black spray paint. She first taped around the area she was spray painting and coated the fixtures with a primer spray before spray painting with two coats of black paint over the top.

Rustoleum’s Painters Touch matt black is priced at £10.95 on Amazon, and should work on most paintable surfaces, however always check the label before spraying any bathroom fixtures. If you get any marks on the tiles or sink, Francesca’s top tip is to use nail varnish remover to remove these easily.

Although black bathroom fixtures feel like a bold move, we think they can look really timeless, and they have been popping up all over Instagram. Black toilets, taps, and shower fixtures are surprisingly versatile. They will fit right in whatever colour scheme you have in the rest of your bathroom.

Would you go to the dark side in your bathroom like Stacey, or will you be keeping things traditional?