Want a new look for your kitchen but not at a huge expense? How about taking inspiration from this brave homeowner who has completely transformed her space with a budget painted kitchen tiles idea.

Using a simple stencil this homeowner has created a completely bespoke tile splashback for her kitchen – and may we say it looks incredible!

Stencil painted kitchen tiles

DIY pro Daniela Nesca tells Ideal Home, ‘I had been playing with the idea of painting the tiles in my kitchen for some time. But until now I have not had the time, or found a stencil that I liked enough.’

Before: plain white kitchen tiles

After some research Daniela came across Dizzy Duck Designs – a company that specialise in stencils and decals to upcycle furniture. As Daniela says they sell, ‘beautiful stencils, for all tastes.’

Adding, ‘I bought tile paint and a sealant, and went to work.’ And with that Daniela takes her kitchen tiles from plain white to patterned wow!

Daniela candidly says, ‘At the beginning I was a little afraid of making a mistake. But then I said to myself, what can happen in the worst case?’ She came to reason if she went wrong she could repaint, no real harm done.

‘I did some tests on a cardboard to practice – which I highly recommend’ she says. ‘I used a stencil brush, that must always be removed from the excess on a kitchen sheet. The important thing in the end is a good sealant, to make them water resistant.’

Daniela goes on to explain,’They are not perfect at all… this is something anyone who starts must know. You have to accept and make compromises as they are not printed but handmade one by one – with a lot of patience and love.’

That’s the beauty of doing it yourself, the result is totally unique and a labour of love.

Interiors fan Daniela shared her stencilled tile makeover with us courtesy of the Ideal Home Room Clinic. It’s safe to say it went down a treat with follow members…

‘Magnificent 😃’ exclaims one. ‘Awesome job. 🙌🌈’ says another.

With one writing, ‘A brave move but the right one-it looks super!’.

Thank you once more for sharing with us Daniela. Have her brave home improvement projects been inspiring you? Please share with us too, in our private FaceBook group as Daniela does.