Step inside Shaw Bridge House – an idyllic country home in Berkshire

Shaw Bridge House is one of those properties where the interiors might surprise you. Classic and traditional from the outside, bold and bright on the inside.

The current owners have undertaken extensive yet sympathetic renovations to create an outstanding example of a Grade-II listed town house – maintaining and preserving the history of the property.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The Grade-II listed four bedroom home is one of the oldest houses in Newbury, Berkshire.

Step inside with us now to see how being brave with colour can really work…

Shaw Bridge House exterior

The exterior exudes all the charm of a classic country cottage. From the outside you’d be forgiven for thinking the inside might be tired and dull. Think again!

The kitchen

The kitchen and utility beyond have recently been updated. This generous space feels like a classic country set up, with modern touches cleverly incorporated – such as the spray kitchen tap, the sleek cooker hood and a hearty range cooker.

The traditional farmhouse floor tiles and the original wooden beams retain period character of the property. The kitchen cabinets have been given a refresh with a calming shade of green, paired with a black quartz worktop.

The living room

This delightful rooms proves it pays off to be bold with colour choices. The warm wood tones are complemented perfectly by a deep blue walls in this living room. The captivating hearth and log burner help to add another warm and welcoming quality.

An industrial-style light fitting gives this otherwise traditional decor a more modern edge.

At the far end of the main living room there’s a small but accommodating dining area. Multiple windows flood the room with light, meaning despite characteristically low cottage ceilings the room doesn’t feel closed in.

The snug

More striking colour combinations in this room. Painted in a drawing room green, complete with a wood burning stove and classic wooden furniture this room is the ultimate cosy snug.

French doors leading directly out in the garden are a charming touch.

The master bedroom

An important part of the modern refurbishments was the addition of the top floor living area. A generous master suite occupying the entire third floor has been created with vaulted ceilings, dressing area and adjoining en-suite bathroom.

The en-suite bathroom

WOW! This bathroom is an utter delight. Unlike the rest of the decor, that lends itself to a more traditional country vibe, this room is very contemporary. Largely in part to the charcoal tiles, exposed copper piping and that dreamy copper tub. Although the high quality antique fittings are a nod to the heritage of the original house.

The original exposed wooden beams lend a rustic touch to this modern bathroom finish. It really is shining example of how mixed materials can create an effortlessly stylish look – from the stone-effect large tiles to the almost black metro-style tiles, to the gold fixtures and fittings to the wooden oak beams.

The garden

Video Of The Week

The garden is sizeable enough to accommodate a dedicated seating area at the far end. A wooden timber frame provides the perfect place to drape floaty lengths of fabrics for shade.

This impressive country home is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £675,000.

Which one of these stunning rooms has inspired you the most?