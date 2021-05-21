8 style tips to steal from this colourful country cottage in West Sussex

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Just because you like white or neutral-coloured walls doesn’t mean your home has to look bland or boring – in fact, there are many ways of adding colour and we think this property has mastered the art of doing so perfectly.

A pretty cottage set in the sought-after village of Tillington in Petworth, West Sussex, Park Terrace is a two-bedroom, Grade II terraced house that has bundles of charm and character, all wrapped up inside its pretty-as-a-picture facade.

So, what lessons can we take from this quaint cottage about colour? Let’s take a tour and find out…

1. Colour isn’t just for inside

That fence… those window frames… that porch and matching door! All painted in a stand-out shade of blue, the colour does nothing to take away from the quaint period style of the property.

Have a good look at your own home’s exterior – could your window frames be painted? Or your fence or gate? Or maybe just your front door? Decide whether you want to paint them all in the same colour, or varying shades for a tonal treat.

2. Let your accessories shine

Where space is tight, it’s tempting to keep it all neutral to ensure your room stays light and airy – however, this is where you can use treasured items and accessories to add little bursts of colour. Displaying pieces on open shelves is an ideal way to keep them ordered. You can always pick out some of those colours for the blind or artworks.

Here, pretty shades of light pink, green and blue tie in with the feminine feel that’s seen throughout the cottage.

3. Soft furnishings can add a fun touch

Cacti-print seat cushions add a fun touch to this compact seating area and are a great way to inject some pattern and colour into the scheme. We love that the botanical theme has been picked up in the plants displayed on the wall to the left, too, which sit on painted mini shelves.

Additionally, the table has a pink printed top for yet more colour and a single pendant complete with Moroccan-style gemstones adds another touch of vibrancy.

4. Upcycle furniture for a colour burst

Painting furniture is an obvious way to add colour, but it doesn’t have to be a bold or bright statement piece. Here, a cabinet has been painted in a soft blush pink that makes a subtle colour addition and complements the pink flowers and patterned top to the main sideboard.

5. Combine brights with pastels

There’s nothing in the rule book that says you can’t have both bold and pale colours in a room scheme, so mix and match to your heart’s content. Here’s a pastel lemon-coloured stool sits beside reds and fuchsia-coloured cushions and a footstool, while pretty sage-green cushions add a more traditional country styling.

6. Choose varying tones of one colour

This cottage features two bedrooms, but it’s in the master where we get a lesson on how to use one colour in an interesting way. A peachy-pink shade is shown in subtle, pale printed bed linen, while the curtains, window seat and accent chair are in darker tones of the same colour. Bridging the gap between the two is the soft pink tones in the artwork and cushions. All in all, a very pretty scheme with colour that feels anything but overwhelming.

7. Paint tiles for a fun feature

Using tile paint to create your own patterned splashback in a bathroom or kitchen couldn’t be easier and whether you paint individual tiles or create a set pattern for a more formulaic design, it can totally transform a room. Pick out a few of the colours you use and choose curtains and artwork in similar shades for a colourful, creative scheme.

8. Continue your colours outside

Flowers are one way to add colour to your garden, but there’s plenty more… Fences, gates and furniture are all areas where you can add some colour – why not use similar shades to those you’ve chosen inside, for a cohesive indoor/outdoor look?

You can see that Park Terrace has a beautiful large garden, with different patio areas, lawn, a pond and views over the South Downs. There’s also a sweet outbuilding, which is currently used as a small workshop.

Interested in finding out more about Park Terrace? It’s up for sale with Knight Frank at £585,000.

