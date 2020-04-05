We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Enjoy a look around Bidbury Farm Barns, an utterly delightful dwelling set in the rural countryside in Gloucestershire.

Best of all, it’s a holiday home. And while travelling around the UK isn’t possible right now, looking and dreaming of fast forwarding to the time when we can get our friends and family back together for a well-needed break is fine.

Bidury Farm Barns

The Grain Store at Bidbury Farm Barns is a holiday home to virtually escape to, for now. With acres of space for entertaining it’s the perfect place for a big group get together – once normality is restored of course.

Kitchen

The kitchen, complete with all the right ingredients, is made for entertaining in style. The open-plan aspect, complete with a snug at one end, makes it ideal for busy family life.

We simply adore the muted colour scheme, with the light quartz worktops compliment the light grey/green cabinets. All enhanced by the warmth of the exposed wood beams.

The snug is a continuation of modern country style. Complete with squishy linen sofas and honey-coloured exposed stone walls – the space is inspiring.

Living room

For some quality family time, how about a game of Monopoly in front of the wood-burner? Sounds like bliss.

A chocolate brown feature adds a cosy, warming vibe. Feeling inspired to decorate with natural earth tones to get the country look?

Bedroom

Just one of five, this bedroom shows how the decor remains simple, classic and stylish throughout.

The vintage leather trunk used as a beside table is an inspiration. This holiday. home is one where you’d leave with enough ideas to redecorate your whole house.

At the foot of the bed you’ll find this lavish bronzed bath. What a blissful set up.

Garden

Floor-to-ceiling doors from the kitchen can be flung open on sunny days – to welcome the outside in. The generous lawn is roomy enough for the whole family to enjoy rounders, croquet or cricket. And let’s not overlook the terrace, made for entertaining and having barbecues.

The holiday home is available to book through Sawday’s, to find our more visit Bidbury Farm Barns.

The owners warmly welcome all guests once this is all over.