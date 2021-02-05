We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are a lover of the (not-so-new) teddy fleece trend that’s storming our Instagram feeds – doesn’t it all look SO comfortable? – then here are all the teddy blanket buys you could ever need to buy to bring this cosy vibe home. Yes, there’s more than just teddy blankets available. In fact, you can now buy teddy storage, teddy chairs, teddy rugs, hot water bottles… the list goes on.

Keep scrolling for 17 lovely teddy fleece buys for your home – for warmth and style. Because who doesn’t love a cosy home? Especially while we are spending lots of time inside our four walls.

Best teddy blanket buys

1. Teddy fleece bedding

We completely understand the rave about teddy fleece bedding – it’s so soft and incredibly warm. Wrap yourself up in this bedding every night for the hug that you so desperately need right now, and it comes out of the wash just as fluffy as it’ll go in. Choose from a range of colours – from mustard (our fave!) to grey, cream, pink and more – as well as lots of sizes.

Buy now: Teddy Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, £27 for kingsize, Dunelm

2. Teddy storage bench

Storage but make it stylish – and soft! This lush storage bench has a lid for hiding away your things, and with Skandi-style wooden legs, it sits at the perfect height. Pop it by your front door to sit while putting on shoes, at the bottom of your bed as decoration, or in a nursery since it’s soft and toddler-proof.

Buy now: Teddy Storage Bench, now £55.30, Dunelm

3. Teddy bear chair

This teddy chair is comfortable in more ways than one with a thick padded back and a soft-touch teddy fabric cover. It only comes in grey, but we think it’d be a lovely addition to a home office space or dressing table – pop it in a hallway to make a statement.

Buy now: Teddy Bear Cocktail Chair, now £69.30, Dunelm

4. Teddy throw

We had to list at least one teddy blanket, didn’t we? If you don’t want to invest good money in teddy fleece furniture, then you can keep it safe (and budget-friendly) with a throw – especially this one from Dunelm which comes in 12 colours. Lay it over the end of your bed, hang it over a leaning ladder, or spread it over the arm of your sofa.

Buy now: Teddy Bear Throw, £45, Dunelm

5. Teddy support pillow

This orthopaedic pillow is great if you suffer from back or neck pain – or if you are pregnant. Its unique shape can offer support right where you need it, and, with a fleeced cover that’s removable and washable, it looks the part too.

Buy now: KLAZE V Pillow, £17,95, Amazon

6. Teddy rug

If you are buying a new rug – for your bedside or elsewhere – then this is a lovely fit. This deep-pile rug is so soft that you could lay on it, it’s round to fit in almost any space, and it comes in a range of colours. It takes the word cosy to a new meaning – seriously.

Buy now: Cosy Teddy Round Rug, £45, Dunelm

7. Teddy hot water bottle

A teddy fleece hot water bottle cover? We’ll have four, please. It’s thick enough to prevent burning your skin, and it’s super comfortable should you want to take it to bed with you. It’ll also fit in with your new teddy fleece bedding…

Buy now: Teddy Grey Hot Water Bottle, £6, Dunelm

8. Teddy fleece weighted blanket

If you are yet to try out a weighted blanket we recommend doing so ASAP – especially if you suffer from anxiety or insomnia, or you are after some stress relief. Not just lovely to look at, this weighted blanket will cuddle you all night long, and they are proven to increase serotonin and melatonin levels so that you wake up feeling happy, well-rested and stress-free.

Buy now: Brentfords Teddy Fleece Heavy Weighted Blanket, £37, Amazon

9. Teddy small lounger

Doesn’t this teddy fleece bean bag look comfortable enough to snooze on? It comes in two colours, cream and grey, and it would look lovely in a spare bedroom, living room or a kids’ room.

Buy now: Teddy Small Lounger, £34.40, Dunelm

10. Teddy fleece fitted bed sheet



If you think that you’ll be too warm at night with a complete teddy fleece bedding set, then why not just try a teddy fitted sheet? Cosy and warm and you can still use your other lovely duvet covers and pillow sets you’ve bought over the years.

Buy now: Brentfords Teddy Fleece Fitted Bed Sheet, £12, Amazon

11. Teddy cuddle cushion

We’ve seen these teddy cushions go for £50, £60, £70 elsewhere online, so this one is a bargain. Where to use it? In bed, to lay back on your headboard without hurting your back. Because we all know that using your pillows will just result in them falling down every two minutes. This cushion is also curved so that you can use it while on your side.

Buy now: Teddy Bear Cream Cuddle Cushion, £25, Dunelm

12. Teddy square footstool

Practical and stylish, it’s rare to find a lovely looking footstool that’s comfortable, too. This one even comes in three colour options, and it’s on sale and less than £25.

Buy now: Teddy Square Footstool, now £24.50, Dunelm

13. Teddy draught excluder

Draught excludes are often not the prettiest things to look at, but this one from Dunelm is a different kettle of fish. It’s wrapped in teddy fleece fabric, and it’s in our favourite colour! Usually £7, but now £4.90…

Buy now: Teddy Bear Ochre Draught Excluder, now £4.90, Dunelm

14. Teddy mattress topper

If you want something to protect your mattress, or to make it a tad softer, then buy a mattress topper – specifically, this teddy one from Dunelm. It’s thick, soft and has straps to securely fasten it to your mattress. You can wash it in your machine if need be, too.

Buy now: Teddy Bear Cream Quilted Mattress Topper, now £14, Dunelm

15. Teddy bath mat

The bath mat of all bath mats, this super cosy teddy fleece mat will keep your floors dry and your feet warm – not to mention how lovely it looks on your floor. It has a non-slip bottom, too, and it comes in lots of colours.

Buy now: Teddy White Memory Foam Bath Mat, £5, Dunelm

16. T eddy dog bed



Because teddy fleece items are clearly not just for humans, and because your dog deserves the comfiest bed around – agreed? They’ll thank you later.

Buy now: Teddy Bear Grey Round Dog Bed, £15, Dunelm

17. Teddy cube storage

If you need some storage boxes to go under your bed, in a wardrobe or to fit in an IKEA Kallax unit, then these teddy ones are worth a look. Not only are they foldable, but they come with a lid and you can cram quite a lot of stuff inside. Who says hidden storage always has to be plastic?

Buy now: Teddy Cube Foldable Storage, £12, Dunelm

We hope this roundup has inspired you to add some teddy fleece items to your home – whether that be in the form of furniture or acceessories. Enjoy!