The Range Arch mirror is a favourite among shoppers for making a statement in their homes. However, fans are upgrading the old favourite with a clever DIY hack.

Posting on Instagram The Range shared an image of their Ivory Arch Mirror, transformed with a tin of black spray paint. ‘DIY TREND! We’re seeing a few of you transform our Ivory Arch Mirror by painting it black and WOW what a difference!’ reads the caption.

The DIY hack quickly clocked up a league of new fans, accruing over 8000 likes and 200 comments.

‘Mirror goals 👀’ wrote one fan.

‘I did this a while ago and it looks sooo good 😍’ commented another who had cottoned onto the hack early.

The original post came from @themonochromhome, who revealed that they had created the look by spray-painting the mirror in black. ‘I’m obsessed with this bargain mirror from @therangeuk it was initially white but I sprayed it black to tie in with the house and I absolutely LOVE it.’

Black industrial-style mirrors have become a coveted style featured in many stylist’s homes. Similiar arch versions would usually set you back upwards of £100 at some of the best homeware stores such as Maison du Monde and Wayfair.

The Range Arch Mirror: the original

Buy now: Ivory Arch Mirror, £57.99, The Range

The Ivory Arch Mirror from the Range is priced at an incredible £57.99. It’s small wonder that the brand has struggled to keep the mirror in stock. Even with the added expense of a can of spray paint, this is a genius money-saving hack for a high-end look.

While we are huge fans of the mirror after it’s black transformation, it also looks beautiful left as it is. The mirror has won so many fans thanks to its stylish Art deco-inspired design.

Buy in-store: Crown Paint Pashmina, £15.99, The Range

It features a shabby chic white finish, perfect for coordinating with an elegant interior or pairing with a blush living room. It is also suitable for outdoor use, for adding interest to your garden.

