Pink, velvet and affordable – what’s not to love about this stunning occasional chair! Perfect for an accent piece in living rooms and bedrooms The Range chair in question is a fabulous furniture buy.

With blush pink shades, velvet fabrics and retro furniture shapes being hugely popular right now – this stylish and elegant brushed velvet design is a great on-trend find.

The pleasing design is online and in stores now, while stocks last.

The Range Shelby Chair

The Range share the Shelby Velvet Chair with fans on Instagram over the weekend. In just 4 days it has amassed 3,066 likes and a lot of love with fans tagging friends and words of appreciation;

‘This chair I want 💕’ and ‘Love the pink chair ❤️’ in agreement.

One thinking outside the home, tagging a fellow shopper, ‘wouldn’t the blush pink be unreal in the salon? Will you get us 2 please 🙏🏼😘’.

With one looking to create a child’s room of dreams, ‘Pink one for nursery’.

Another seeing the potential for this beauty in a boudoir, ‘Love this for the bedroom😍’.

Perfect for enhancing bedrooms, living rooms, even hallways the Shelby Chair is sure to add a touch of glam to any room. The vintage-style design features a brushed velvet finish, a scalloped silhouette and a comfortable cushioned seat.

Velvet is the fabric choice to choose for soft furnishings for the foreseeable. This glam fabric exudes an elegance that’s becoming more and more fashionable in our homes.

A velvet pink chair feels like less commitment that a whole sofa, a great choice to try the trend out and get a taste for the look before investing in bigger furniture pieces.

Buy now: Shelby Chair, £149.99, The Range

As someone looking to buy a pink accent chair myself I know they don’t come cheap. We had a conversion just the other day at HQ, about armchairs often not being much cheaper than sofas – why so expensive?!

One such similar design from Oliver Bonas is the Flora Scalloped chair for £395. Another from Next is the Stella Chair for a more reasonable £250. There’s no question this design at The Range is the best price on the market.

The stunning chair has already sold-out in the smokey grey colourway.