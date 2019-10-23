Trying to find a bed that will work in a small room can often mean sacrificing storage. At least, that was what we thought until we came across The Range Mid Sleeper.

The Lexington Mid Sleeper sprung to our attention this week when it was creating a stir on The Range’s Instagram feed. We checked in to see what the fuss was all about and we must say we weren’t disappointed.

The Range Mid Sleeper is the perfect bed and storage solution for a small bedroom. The base of the bed fitted with built-in drawers, shelves and a mini cupboard, offering lots of solutions to clear away bedroom clutter.

However, what got us really excited was the bonus feature of a pull-out desk, that can be wheeled in and out as needed.

The Range Mid Sleeper

When a photo of The Range Lexington Mid Sleeper appeared on the brands Instagram captioned: ‘Perfect for a small bedroom! The Lexington Mid Sleeper features a bed, pull out desk and drawers making sufficient use of a small room!’ We must say we couldn’t agree more.

The post quickly clocked up 2,698 likes and 97 comments. Fan’s of the bed were quick to comment on how great this bed was for older children, including:

If you have a teenager whose in dire need of a bed upgrade and space to stash their growing collection of trainers, this bed is a must-have. Plus it also has the option of cracking on with a little early exam revision on the desk over the half-term break.

Buy now: The Lexington Mid Sleeper, £299.99, The Range

Priced at £299.99, the Lexington Mid Sleeper isn’t cheaper. However, considering the amount of storage you are getting for that price it is around £100 less than similar storage Mid Sleeper bed frames.

The bed doesn’t come with the mattress but is available in white or grey.

Will you be adding The Range Mid Sleeper to your kid’s bedroom?