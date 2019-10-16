If you have a large extended family or simply friends who spend most Fridays crashing on your sofa, you’ll the importance of always having a sofa bed to hand. And The Range sofa bed is a total must-have.

The Range sofa bed isn’t just practical but oh so stylish. Designed in a minimalistic Scandi style this sofa bed is about as far away from that lumpy pullout couch you’re parents put the in-laws on at Christmas.

The Range sofa bed

The Range sofa bed is made out of cotton and available in mustard, grey and blush, who said a sofa bed couldn’t make a statement? The delightfully modern sofa is well-cushioned, so should be as comfortable for you to sit on and binge Netflix as it is for your friends and family to kip on.

The sofa transforms into a bed by lowering the back-rest. That means no wrestling with metal frames and springs when you and your guest are tired or a few glasses of prosecco down. Making up the guest bed couldn’t be easier.

However, we not the sofa beds only fans. When a shot of the plush mustard sofa bed appeared on The Range’s Instagram it quickly clocked up 1,381 likes.

Shoppers were showering the sofa with love in the comments. One user told her friend: ‘I’ll stay on this when I come and visit youuu.’ While another wrote: ‘Love this 😍’.

On arrival the sofa does involve a little assembly, simply attach the elegant bare wooden legs to the sofa and it’s ready to go.

The sofa bed was originally priced at £199.99, however it is currently 25 per cent off, so will only set you back £149.99.

It will be a great addition to any living room. Alternatively, why not put it in a guest room. The bed can be folded away so the room can double as an extra lounging space for the family when you’re visitor free.

Buy now: Neve Linen Sofa Bed, was: £199.99 now: £149.99, The Range

We’ll be styling ours with a couple of scatter cushions and a knitted blanket slung over the back to cuddle up in during the chilly evenings.

Will your in-laws be sleeping on this sofa bed this Christmas?