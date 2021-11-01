We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wood flooring is a natural winner, bringing warmth, character and timeless style to any space. So naturally, here at Ideal Home we were excited when we got the chance to partner up with Tile Giant to add a brand new collection of engineered wood and premium vinyl flooring to our existing range of tiles with Tile Giant.

Whether you’re looking for kitchen flooring ideas (or for a stylish flooring solution for any other room), updating your floors can have a big impact on the look and feel of your home, as well as how it stands up to day-to-day living.

‘Wooden flooring is a regular feature in many of Ideal Home’s decorating schemes, projects and real homes – and reader feedback shows that YOU love wood too,’ says Ideal Home Editor, Heather Young. ‘So the opportunity to share our design expertise with Tile Giant in putting together the new wood and vinyl flooring ranges was one that we couldn’t miss.’

‘Warm, hardwearing and versatile, wood is a classic choice for flooring that will go with any scheme, from traditional to contemporary. And with a range that includes real wood and wood-effect vinyl flooring too, there’s something to suit every style, space and budget in this collection.’

Choose real wood flooring for enduring style

Get the look of real wood, but with all the benefits of an engineered wood floor with Tile Giant’s Ideal Home Real Wood collection. Think real wood finishing, but with an ultra-strong wear layer application that gives a natural grain and warm wood colour but with significantly more resistance to wear, scratches and stains.

In a choice of beech or oak finishes and pale or dark wood tones, the floors have bags of character, warmth and timeless appeal. The construction makes them more stable, durable and friendlier to the budget than solid timber and they feel warmer underfoot than standard laminate flooring.

The easy-to-use click-fit system means that no gluing is required so installation is a breeze. While the real wood top layer can be sanded and varnished multiple times, should it be required, meaning that this flooring will stay looking great for years to come.

Keep it practical with wood-effect premium vinyl

While real wood is a natural winner, when it comes to high-traffic areas and moisture-prone bathrooms and kitchens, wood-effect vinyl offers an all-round option that not only looks great, but is practical and hard-wearing too.

Tile Giant’s Ideal Home premium Vinyl collection features a realistic wood-effect finish that looks just like the real thing. And in a choice of plank or herringbone styles and a range of wood grains, it will look fabulous in any space, from living room flooring ideas and hallways to kitchens and bathrooms.

Tile Giant’s Ideal Home Vinyl flooring comes in two options. ‘Click-fit’ vinyl is super-easy to install, with a Stone Polymer Composite core and integrated underlay, making it extra durable and with a warm surface to walk on.

‘Stick-down’ vinyl is simply glued into place, creating a secure floor that’ll withstand impact, scratches and spills, so is perfect for kitchens, bathrooms and high traffic areas – so ideal for hallway flooring ideas.

To see the Tile Giant Ideal Home Real Wood flooring range and premium Vinyl flooring ranges in full, head to your nearest Tile Giant store or visit tilegiant.co.uk