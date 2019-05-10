Welcome to Swanton Hall – a handsome Georgian country house to call home

Swanton Hall is a stunning example of a Georgian country house, located in an area of outstanding natural beauty in the village of Bredgar, Kent.

The Grade-II listed family home comprises six bedrooms, three reception rooms, a detached barn and beautiful walled gardens.

Property agent Duncan Petrie describes it as ’an absolutely beautiful Georgian home, that’s impossible not to be charmed by’.

The exterior

Swanton Hall has been sensitively refurbished, to preserve the attractive baroque architecture. Landscaped gardens add a further grandeur to the exterior.

Celebrating the historic importance of the property a keystone remains above the front door, inscribed with the date 1719. It’s believed the original foundations of the house may have even earlier mid 17th century origins, adding to its heritage.

The kitchen

The generous kitchen space, like many modern family homes, incorporates a dining area. Housed under an impressive structural arch, the kitchen features classic country cream units, fully integrated appliances and a highly desirable AGA cooker.

The living room

A muted colour palette of blush pink and soft grey creates a sophisticated feel in this living area. The wood panelling and original fireplace (just seen on the left) add period charm to the decor – complemented by elegant furniture and accessories.

The home office

How’s this for an impressive home office? From the wood burning stove and rustic exposed beams to the garden views, this room offers a relaxed homely feel – an ideal calm space to work.

The bedroom

The master bedroom is a haven of space. Complete with a fireplace, attractive wall panelling and original sash windows this bedroom is bursting with character.

The gardens

The surrounding gardens and grounds have been thoughtfully designed to enhance the attractive exterior of this impressive house.

The well established walled gardens offer a variety of stunning plants. The aspect we love most is the impressive border of roses, in all varieties. Ranging from bright pink to more sepia neutral shades, the wall of flowers frames the garden beautifully.

This impressive period home is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £1,350,000.

