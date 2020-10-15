We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We love a quirky home here at Ideal Home, so this Victorian home really speaks to us– with its quirky octagonal tower. The intriguing five-bed house is located in the heart of Canonbury, London.

In addition to the vast bedrooms the property comprises two generous reception rooms, dining room and a garden room. Safe to say it’s not short of living space.

The beautiful interior is filled with original period features, lovingly restored by the current owners. Take a look for yourself…

Exterior

Interestingly the house consists of two parts that are adjoined. Firstly a detached house c.1855 and then a two storey C16th tower. The octagonal tower was originally built as a garden room for Canonbury House.

Kitchen

The galley kitchen is fairly small for a house of its size, but it’s big enough to provide a stylish space to work. We love the paint idea to highlight the shelves. The blue adding a burst of colour without overwhelming the all-white kitchen.

Living room

The living room is a fine example of the stunning period features. From the marble fireplace to the ornate ceiling cornice, the attention is in the detail.

Dining room

Residing in the characterful octagonal tower is this interesting dining space. The neutral decor is perfectly subdued, allowing the architecture to speak for itself.

Bedroom

This pink bedroom has us considering repainting our own four walls. An interesting use of storage as ‘zoning wall’ is certainly food for thought.

In such a big bedroom space it makes sense to create more defined living spaces, from sleeping to social.

Garden room

This glorious conservatory is located at the back of the property, directly off the kitchen. It offers the ideal space for relaxing with a cuppa, surrounding by the soothe sight of nature.

Garden

This intriguing home is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £5.5 million.

Incidentally it is being sold by the daughter of its late owner Evan Hercules a renowned television & film production designer and art director – who worked on productions including the Midnight Express.

Would you welcome the unusual dimensions of an octagonal tower? Or fret about furniture placement?