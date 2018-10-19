We go inside Vicky Pattison’s house on a special Through The Keyhole

The stylish apartment is A LOT more glam than the jungle!

We’re Geordie Shore that you’re going to love our latest house tour! Yes, we’re following in the footsteps of Keith Lemon and showing you round Vicky Pattison’s house – a two-bedroom dream apartment in Brentwood, Essex.

And for the I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! star, it’s as far from jungle life as you’re going to get.

Despite being a Newcastle native, it seems the Only Way Was Essex when Vicky bought this luxury apartment two years ago. According to our friends over at Celebs Now, it’s rumoured it cost over £500,000.

Anyway, as usual, Keith makes himself at home straightaway as he heads straight for the open-plan kitchen/dining room/living room. Vicky has kept to a monochrome palette, but has introduced a bit of bling with mirrored – or as Keith calls them, ‘bemirrored’ – surfaces.

In the kitchen, Keith discovers that the cupboards are all of Vicky’s own-brand health shakes and a blender for making fresh smoothies. No wonder that girl always looks so good!

The TV has been arrange around the top-floor apartment’s eaves.

Tucked in to the corner is a desk that doubles as a dressing table, and we’ve also spotted a basket of gossip magazines in the corner.

There’s plenty of room for friends on that huge sofa. We wonder how often Vicky’s jungle pal Ferne McCann pops round for a gossip?

There aren’t too many books in the apartment, but Vicky sure loves a good quote. Preferably framed and hung on the wall. As Keith points out, ‘there are so many beworded wall philosophies on’t wall, you could be mistaken for thinking that one of the great philosophers of our time lives here.’

Back in the bedroom, there are plenty more ‘be mirrored’ objects. We can’t decide if those are jungle bongos or stools at the end of the bed, but the whole look is definitely a glam one.

Little details give the otherwise minimalist apartment a homely feel.

At last – some clutter! Fashionista Vicky has turned her second bedroom into a walk-in wardrobe and it’s bursting wth outfits, shoes and bags. It’s like the ultimate dressing-up box. Which is no surprise, given Vicky has previously launched clothing collections with AX Paris and Honey Boutique.

Thanks for the tour, Keith!