This former Victorian farmhouse stands proud in a Nottinghamshire Village and is the most viewed property on Rightmove in April. Accepting offers in above £750,000, and we must admit we can see why it has made it onto Rightmove’s current hotlist.

This time of year is estates agents’ busy period, as spring is the best time to sell a house. People have recovered from Christmas, the new year creates motivation and as the weather improves warmer climates and natural sunlight helps homes look their best.

With house prices soaring it’s no wonder this charming six-bedroom house has stood out. Its value is almost double that of one of the most viewed properties in January, the charming Halfton Cottage, on the banks of Loch Lomond.

West View Farm House

West View Farm House, is located within rolling green fields on the outskirts of the small village on Besthorpe in North-East Nottinghamshire. The double-fronted house offers exquisite period features set within a modern living room arrangement. We can see why it’s an attractive package.

‘The house is a beautiful Victorian farmhouse and is believed to have been built around 1890 and used to be the main residence for the farm next door. It has a colourful history of many different uses including as a vet’s practice!’ say the current owners.

Exterior

The Victorian former farmhouse, with a decorative brick facade, is set back from a practical main road that leads directly to the picturesque village of Collingham on the banks of the River Trent.

Hence its name, the property is nestled within an acre of stunning grounds and provides glorious views of the surrounding Nottinghamshire countryside.

Retaining historical charm on the outside, the inside has been completely remodelled and refurbished inside, while remaining sympathetic to its era.

Kitchen

On the ground floor, the entire west wing is dedicated to a large kitchen with a modern island, a walk-in store and a spacious dining area.

Cream shaker-style cabinets allow the large range cooker set within a disused fireplace. The focal point with a blue-tiled backdrop makes an ideal rustic kitchen idea.

Living room

Across the tiled entrance hall, the huge triple aspect living room retains all its original characteristics that make the house a historical gem. It includes not one but two working fireplaces, high ceilings with dado rails, sash windows and beautiful ceiling roses.

Bathrooms

On the ground floor, the cloakroom is decorated authentically with a tasteful Victorian style tiled statement floor and grey wood panelling. A practical walk-in shower adds a contemporary touch and makes the most of a small bathroom layout.

Upstairs the main bathroom boasts a curvaceous stand-alone bath set beneath a cream-framed window, offering far-reaching views of farmland to the horizon.

Bedrooms

With three floors, another advantage point to West View Farm House is the fact that it provides six double bedrooms, four of which house feature fireplaces.

Two huge bedrooms on the 2nd floor are flooded with natural light from attractive arched windows and functional skylights. The large quiet spaces make them ideal to use as a quiet home office, craft room or second reception room.

Garden

Outside the property is surrounded by approximately 1 acre of land that includes a pretty courtyard that’s perfect for alfresco dining. Further on along a shingle path, the carefully planned traditional garden is a delightful surprise.

‘We also created the beautiful formal, Victorian-inspired garden at the rear of the property – when we moved in it was simply an overgrown paddock! We have also planted a selection of apple and pear trees within the quadrants formed by the decorative pathways,’ explain the current owners.

The property also comes with its own separate summerhouse (ideal for entertaining) and potting shed.

With extensive structural and cosmetic updates, we can understand why this property has caught so many admirers’ clicks on Rightmove.

You certainly get a lot for its value!