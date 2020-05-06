We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Busy Brits are famous for skipping the most important meal of the day. Or, at best, opting for a ‘grab and go’ slice of toast or shop-bought pastry munched in front of a computer screen.

However, since we’ve been confined to our homes for the most part, life has taken an unexpected change of pace. According to research from Waitrose and John Lewis, the tables have turned when it comes to our breakfast habits.

During these ‘stay at home’ times, it seems the nation is taking more time to enjoy the first meal of the day as breakfast related buys have seen an enormous increase in sales, starting with the humble egg cup.

Who can resist the childhood classic, dippy egg and toast soldiers? This perfect lockdown pick-me-up has seen many John Lewis egg cup ranges completely selling out. Thankfully, this chirpy little design is still available!

Buy now: Chick egg cup, £4.50, John Lewis & Partners

However you like your eggs in the morning, the ideal accompliment is a cold glass of fruit juice. It seems the nation agrees, as juice glasses are also selling well, including popular brands like Duralex, up 29 per cent, and Rochere glasses, up 44 per cent, in the last week.

Buy now: Duralex Picardie tumblers set of 4, £6, John Lewis & Partners

With many of us working from home, sales of travel cups have dipped in favour of teapots, and sales of traditional handled mugs are up 6 per cent. This sunny yellow two-cup pot is sure to cheer up even the dreariest of mornings.

Buy now: London Pottery Hi-T two cup teapot in Sunshine Yellow, £22.50, John Lewis & Partners

What’s more, with the whole family spending more time under one roof, Waitrose has reported sales of speciality loose tea having risen by 13.5% as customers are making more pots rather than individual cups.

Buy now: Waitrose English breakfast loose leaf tea tin 125g, £5, Waitrose & Partners

Can’t function without your morning coffee? You’re not alone! At John Lewis, sales of coffee grinders, coffee pots and related accessories are up 24 per cent compared to last month. For those pining for their favourite Barista coffee –*pictures a grande extra-hot caramel macchiato, with cream* – coffee machine sales are up 30 per cent.

Buy now: Stainless steel coffee grinder, £25, John Lewis & Partners

‘Many of us don’t normally have time for breakfast as we rush to work and school, or have takeaway toast if we’re lucky,’says Nicola Hattersley, Tableware Buyer at John Lewis & Partners. ‘One positive from being at home more is enjoying a slower lifestyle and taking the time to eat properly and make mealtimes more of an occasion.

Video Of The Week

‘The humble egg cup – something many of us haven’t used since childhood – is gracing tables once again and hopefully we’ll also see a new generation becoming familiar with soldiers and debating the best way to smash open a boiled egg.’

Of course, breakfast tastes delicious any time of the day – so get boiling some eggs and get out your favourite egg cup!