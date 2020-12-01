We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Swedish flat-packed furniture giant IKEA is soon to be reopening some its doors following the end of a second nationwide lockdown, but exactly when is IKEA reopening?

On 2 December, IKEA will reopen 19 of its stores across England, as this is when the country’s coronavirus lockdown comes to an end.

For Scotland and Wales, stores will remain open, as well as Click & Collect options.

For stores that are in Tier 2, IKEA is reopening its restaurants but of course, social distancing measures will be put in place, such as two-metre distancing and screens in place.

There will also be a number of measures put in place to help ensure the safety of customers and staff, including a staggered entry system, customers in groups of 6 or less and hand sanitiser facilities throughout the inside of stores.

Peter Jelkeby, IKEA’s UK&IE Country CEO and CSO, says: “We’re looking forward to warmly welcoming customers and co-workers back into our stores from 2nd December.

“IKEA believes that home is the most important place in the world and this year more than ever it has played a vital role in catering to our emotional and physical needs. As we have been throughout lockdown, we remain committed to helping people to live, work and play more comfortably from home.

“We know that for many, Christmas is a special time of year, so we’re excited to re-open our doors and help our customers prepare for their much-needed celebrations.”

What IKEA stores are reopening 2 December?

IKEA stores reopening across England:

Birmingham – Tier 3

Bristol – Tier 3

Croydon – Tier 2

Exeter – Tier 2

Gateshead – Tier 3

Lakeside – Tier 2

Leeds – Tier 3

London Greenwich – Tier 2

London Tottenham – Tier 2

London Tottenham Court Road Planning Studio – Tier 2

London Wembley – Tier 2

Norwich OCP – Tier 2

Manchester – Tier 3

Milton Keynes – Tier 2

Nottingham – Tier 3

Reading – Tier 2

Sheffield – Tier 3

Southampton – Tier 2

Warrington – Tier 2

IKEA stores reopening in Wales:

Cardiff

IKEA stores reopening in Scotland:

Aberdeen (order and collection point)

Edinburgh

Gateshead

Glasgow

Here is a list of which IKEA stores are reopening across Northern Ireland:

Belfast

Can you click and collect from IKEA?

You can still click and collect, but just take a second look at all the products you’re hoping to quickly pick up from the store before you make the purchase online.

Ideal Home’s Amy Cutmore warns that you may find some products are out of stock, but still available for delivery. ‘I’ve been trying to click and collect a Hemnes dresser from my local Milton Keynes branch for a few months and it’s not been available. Delivery may be your only option, put be prepared to pay extra!’

What social distancing measures does IKEA have in place?

1. Floor markings and one-way systems

To keep its customers safe, IKEA requests that you shop in groups of no more than four people, and keep at least 2 metres apart from other customers. There will be a queuing system outside each store to manage entry into the store, so you may have to wait before you can start shopping.

Floor markings and signage throughout the stores will be there to advise you how to stay socially distanced.

2. You must wear a mask

In line with Government guidelines, you will be expected to wear a face covering.

3. Extra cleaning

‘​As you might expect, we’ll be doing extra scrubbing, cleaning and sterilising to make the whole store as safe as possible for you,’ says the IKEA website. ‘Hand sanitisers will be stationed throughout the store, as will new protective screens at key points such as checkouts.​’

4. Cash won’t be accepted

IKEA staff are only authorised to accept cashless payments – so those by card or a contactless method such as your phone. This appliaes to bothe the main store, the restaurants, and food shop. ‘We have also installed protective screens at key points across the store including checkouts to provide extra protection.,’ says IKEA.