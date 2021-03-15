We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

‘When should you turn your heating off?’ is a question many of us will be asking as the weather is starting to warm up. Well if you want to follow the crowd you should have flipped your heating switch off yesterday.

Experts from Utility Bidder say that the most popular date for turning off central heating for the warm season is the 14th March. However, with most of us spending most of our time at home, this may not be that practical this year.

While we all might want to save on heating, the idea of turning our heating off during this transitional season with temperatures barely reaching above 10 degrees has us shivering. In reality, there’s no perfect time to turn off your heating.

According to Utility Bidder so much will depend on how well insulated your home is and what your ideal home temperature is. ‘Better insulated homes will be able to keep warm even when temperatures are low into the early spring, but every home will be different. The most effective way to control your heating is to use a room thermostat that is set between 18 and 21°C,’ explain the experts.

A comfortable, warm environment is very important for keeping healthy and well, so don’t turn your heating off just because ‘it’s time’. Instead, you can keep your energy bill under control with these tips.

1. DON’T leave your heating on low all day

A widely debated topic is the idea that it’s cheaper to leave your heating on low all day. However, this is a myth, say the energy experts from utility Builder.

‘In the long run, only having your heating on when you need it is the best way to save you energy and therefore money. Make sure you use a timer as this will make sure you only have the heating on when you need it.’

2. Look after your radiators

Firstly, you need to bleed your radiators regularly – it ‘is a quick job you can do yourself which doesn’t cost anything extra, but can help save you money on your energy bills by improving the efficiency of your radiators.’

Make sure you don’t skip cleaning your radiators regularly ‘as a build up of dust can prevent the heat from escaping’. It is also important not to cover or otherwise obstruct your radiators. ‘Whether you are drying clothes or putting furniture in front of your radiators, all of these factors will block the flow of air, making your boiler work faster, costing you more money!’

3. Turn radiators off in rooms you’re not using

‘There’s no point in paying to heat areas of your home that you’re not using. Whether there’s a spare bedroom that no one’s sleeping in, a study you seldom use or a dining room that you only sit down in on special occasions, there might be various parts of your home that don’t need heating for much of the time. Turning radiators off in these areas can be a simple but effective way to save energy at home.’

Will you be turning your central heating off this week or cutting your heating bills with these handy tips?