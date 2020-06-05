We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Do you have kitchen fatigue, after spending weeks at home wishing to make changes? If you can’t wait for lockdown to be over to start planning, this will be music to your ears.

Home improvement retailer Wickes has announced the launch of a brand-new Wickes Virtual Design service.

Meaning even during lockdown, customers no longer have to wait to plan the kitchen, or bathroom, of their dreams.

New launch: Wickes virtual design service

The new free service Wickes is set the change how we design our homes moving forward. It’s the perfect option during lockdown, but also a great solution for those who are unable to access their local store with ease.

As the nation adapt to the ‘new normal’, customers will be able to request appointments from the comfort of their home, via the Wickes website, or via phone.

Once booked, an expert Design Consultant will be on hand every step of the way to help. From arranging the virtual face-to-face sessions, to providing inspiration and advice throughout the design process.

Like to be more hands on? Fear not, samples can be requested to allow customers to get the look and feel for the materials.

Plus during the virtual appointment, the design consultant will be able to provide a full walk through of the Showroom to bring the offering to life.

Leading 3D software showcases your bespoke design, bringing it to life to help you envision the new design if you own home.

‘We’re really excited to launch our first ever virtual service for kitchen and bathroom design appointments, ‘exclaims Mandy Minichiello, Head of Marketing for Showroom.

‘We’ve responded to how customers behaviour has changed in recent months. We know that people still want to transform or improve their homes, even at this time. So this new service will provide choice to those who want to start the process from the comfort of their own home.’