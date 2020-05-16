This is how the ‘new normal’ kitchen could look post-pandemic – will you be making changes?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The kitchen has always been one of the most important rooms in the house. However, after eight weeks in lockdown, the kitchen has become VERY important.

It has been transformed into a home bakery for daily loaves of sourdough bread. A make-shift restaurant for date nights. Even a wine bar for Friday night Zoom drinks.

The ‘new normal’ doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon. Even when it does return, kitchen designers at Drew Forsyth & Co. are anticipating a shift in the way we use and design our kitchens.

‘We’re all spending more time at home these days and with the kitchen being at the centre of family life, the way we use this space is adapting and not just for the short-term,’ George Forsyth of Drew Forsyth Kitchen explains.

Here is what the ‘new normal’ kitchen might look like

New normal kitchen ideas

1. Larger fridge freezers will become more common

If the pandemic teaches us anything, it will be the art of a big weekly shop. Keeping fruit and vegetables fresh for a week is a challenge.

However, new technology, previously only available in commercial refrigeration that will help keep food fresher for longer is starting to be available for domestic use.

2. Wine fridges or racks will be a must-have

4th July has been set as the earliest when pubs and restaurants will reopen. However, even then social distancing is still likely to apply.

To make up for fewer nights in the pub, we predict the popularity of home bars to continue to rise. Whether it is a wine cooler or a glazed gin display cupboard.

3. Sensor taps and push-to-open doors

Hand washing has been a big part of the Government’s campaign to stop the spread of Coronavirus. And it’s seen us all reevaluate our hygiene routines. So why not go a step further to stop the spread of germs through our hands?

Sensor taps that turn on when you wave your hand below the spout will stop you contaminating your brassware. While push-to-open doors can be gently opened with an elbow or knee. That makes things easier to put away, too.

4. Plenty of open shelves for storing cookbooks

During the pandemic, many households have rediscovered home cooking. Hopefully, this new hobby will continue to grow with many homes incorporating shelves for cookery books into the kitchen.

5. Clever cupboards to hide kitchen appliances

Video Of The Week

Mixing aids and coffee machines have gone from used once in a blue moon, to daily since lockdown began. To make sure they are stored out the way, but easy to access, kitchen storage will need to become savvier. For example folding breakfast cupboards that allow everything to be hidden away when out of use.

6. Dining spaces will make a comeback

No longer will we be skimping on kitchen tables or breakfast bars. Even in small spaces, having a table or space to sit around for a family meal or date night will be a deal-breaker.

What would your post-pandemic dream kitchen look like?