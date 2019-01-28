This property has one amazing architectural feature you won't want to miss

Wyfold Court is a Grade-II Listed Gothic mansion, designed by architect George Somers Clarke, a pupil of 19th Century architect Sir Charles Barry ­– best known for the rebuilding the Palace of Westminster in a striking Gothic style.

This imposing property is bursting with period charm and character.

This four-bed, three reception country house apartment is located near the pretty town of Henley-on-Thames. The impressive home, with its political point of interest, is totally intriguing.

Let’s take a snoop inside…

Exterior

Please take a moment to appreciate the expansive exterior of this magnificent home – set within eight acres of gardens and 180 acres of communal parkland.

Decorative turrets and chimneys, full height sash windows as well as a red brick facade featuring geometric diaper patterning complete the stately home feel.

The historical hallway

What a welcome! This entrance way is said to be a replica of a similar corridor found at the House of Commons. Decorated with chequer board floor tiles and spectacular marble pillars lining the walls, it certainly feels like a place of importance rather than just a walk through.

Living Room

The impressive carved timber fireplace, housing a wood-burning stove, forms a focal point in this inviting reception space. Panelled oak lining the bottom half of the walls make the 20ft high ceiling look even more dramatic.

Painted plaster mouldings and ornate decorations also come together to create a ceiling to remember.

Kitchen

Chrome appliances are seamlessly integrated into cream country-style units, flanked by carved columns. We’ve rarely seen a cooker head get such amazing architectural treatment and we love the rose centrepiece.

Bedroom

This bedroom has all the luxury feel of a French boudoir. The elaborately decorated silver bed-frame and headboard positioning in what looks like an unused fireplace are standout features in what is otherwise an understated space.

Wyfold Court is listed with agents Zoopla, with an asking price of £1.85 million.

