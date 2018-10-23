Inside the X Factor house 2018 – Simon’s even treated the finalists to a POOL!

This is the £7million mansion in West London that the X Factor contestants will call home

The X Factor is back on our screens, which means many-a-Saturday-night spent huddled in the living room (for the next month or so at least). Every year there is some considerable speculation about where the future stars will be resting their weary heads at night. Last year they hit the hay in a multi-million pound Winchmore Hill pad with an impressively musical history – former occupants included Lionel Richie and Rod Stewart.

This year things are moving West, presumably because filming for this series is taking place in White City. Scale-wise, this Ealing property is pretty capacious, which is just as well as there will be 30-plus contestants hunkering down there.

According to the particulars, the 10-bed, six-bath property will be available to rent through Zoopla from 7th December. That gives Simon chance to clear up after the X Factor final airs on Saturday 1st December.

Exterior

Security is tight in this place. Word on the street is that the house even has its very own panic room.

Staircase

The Spice Girls eat your heart out – this staircase is even grander than the one in the Wannabe video. And a good spot for practising the art of negotiating steps while singing.

Kitchen

Rumour has it that the finalists have access to a private chef who prepares all their meals. This may well be to filter out any junk food and keep those contestants looking their peak best.

Living room

The contestants will be partying it up in here, eh? Maybe not, actually, as X Factor bosses have reportedly enforced a strict ban on alcohol. Hmm. CCTV has also been installed to keep things in the house under control – and should anyone break the rules they will be promptly booted out of the mansion. Brutal.

If you recall, Wagner met that very fate in 2010 after his housemates complained about his diva-like behaviour.

Basement cinema

Now that’s what you call a rehearsal space.

Pool

Did someone say pool party? Expect to see plenty of Instagram action in this part of the house. I hope the finalists have brought inflatables.

Bedroom

If Instagram is to be believed, the finalists are going to be sleeping in the same bunks as previous X Factor alumni. A video taken by contestant Scarlett Lee appears to show Louis Tomlinson’s name scrawled across the side of her bed.

Bathroom

Luckily, this is one of six bathrooms. Otherwise there could be quite a queue, especially when the 15-strong LMA Choir are getting ready for bed.

Garden

In the name of supervision, a two bed flat at the end of the garden will be occupied by a crack team responsible for stopping the contestants from having any fun – making any trouble, we mean.

Realistically, the finalists will probably be too busy exercising those vocal cords and tucking into carefully monitored meals to enjoy the garden. We hope they drink in the luxury while it lasts, and before the next public vote sends them packing.

Check Zoopla for rental details, and look out for X Factor every Saturday and Sunday night.