Yes, your birth month has a decluttering style – this is how to use your personality traits to your advantage (and avoid clutter overwhelm!)

One thing I’ve learned over the years is that you can’t have a one-size-fits-all approach to decluttering. How I declutter is so different to how my colleagues clutter, and what works for me might not work for you, either. But this got me thinking: does your birth month impact how you can (or should) be decluttering your home?

After all, everyone has their own personality traits - and if you’re onboard with astrology and how your birthday affects them, the logic suggests that certain decluttering methods would suit you better. That’s why I reached out to astrologists and decluttering experts to ask if there really is a link… and you’ll be happy to know that there is.

As Max Wilson, Co-Founder at Pocket Storage, explains, ‘Understanding your personality helps you adopt a decluttering process that feels energising rather than overwhelming. Over time, this rhythm becomes part of your decluttering identity and often aligns with the seasons you feel most connected to.’ So, scroll along to find what works best for your birth month. Mine is scarily accurate.

1. January

January is the month of New Year’s resolutions and fresh starts, and Professional Astrologer Jessica Adams (who also happens to be the author of an entire book dedicated to the magic and meaning of the day you were born) says that those born in January should lean into this when decluttering - but not immediately.

She says, ‘You are ambitious and patient. You are best suited to big goals with your home, carried out over months. A quick fix does not suit your style. You are also a practical earth sign, grounded by nature and work best with a plan.’

Jessica says that you may want this plan provided by a professional organiser or declutterer, but you could also create your own plan or use decluttering methods that span the year, rather than focusing too much on how often you should declutter.

You may find that methods like the Project 333 decluttering method work best for you, or you may benefit from a yearly decluttering calendar that breaks down your tasks month-by-month to avoid overwhelm.

2. February

If you were born in February, your decluttering style is a little more free-spirited, reflecting your personality. And Joanne Jones, an Astrologer and Founder of Trusted Psychics, says that, ‘You likely find traditional organisational ‘rules’ quite suffocating as Aquarius and Pisces have an electric spirit, which makes a rigid room-by-room approach seem like a dreadful chore, not a release.’

Because of this, she suggests turning decluttering into a game where you can have fun and get the job done without forcing yourself into a box or sticking to strict guidelines and rigid timescales. In fact, she suggests the scavenger hunt decluttering method for those born in February.

She also urges those with February birthdays to focus on decluttering their phones, emails, computers and other digital aspects of their lives. ‘Digital decluttering is also massive for you because your creative mind tends to gather a mountain of screenshots, half-finished projects, and unread newsletters. Take an afternoon once a month to prune your digital life.’

Personally, I’m a huge fan of digital photo frames like this Kodak 10.1 Inch Digital Photo Frame, £74.99 at Argos, so you can delete photos from your phone (and even get rid of excess physical photo frames in your house), and collate them onto one handy slideshow.

3. March

March is when the seasons change, and the start of spring is often associated with spring cleaning and fresh starts. But what about decluttering? Well, the decluttering style associated with those born in March is similar, with Max stating that those born during the spring months tend to favour a ‘clean slate’ philosophy.

He explains, ‘Decluttering feels like a form of rebirth, and they tend to be decisive and fast-paced, often following a strict one-in, one-out rule. The challenge for a Spring Purist is the ‘rebound effect’, being so ruthless in clearing items that they later regret discarding something useful or sentimental. Their homes often reflect minimalism but require ongoing vigilance to maintain.’

After all, there’s nothing wrong with minimalism and sticking to the things that minimalists throw out every day - but you need to be careful if you’re born in February, and learn to control your ruthlessness. This could be as simple as taking a few seconds to consider each item before throwing it out and starting anew.

It’s also worth keeping an eye on the signs that you’ve taken decluttering too far, so you know what to look out for if your home starts to feel cold and clinical, or if you’re regularly having to re-buy things that you’ve previously thrown out.

4. April

If you were born in April, you’re either an Aries or a Taurus, which means that you undoubtedly have a practical, ‘get it done’ attitude to decluttering - and this is something that you can definitely use to your advantage when tidying and organising your home.

Joanne advises, ‘A good option for you is the ‘One-Touch Rule’: the moment you pick an item up, you must decide its fate, where you either put it back where it belongs, toss it, or bag it for donation immediately.’

She also suggests decluttering in shorter bursts, as those born in March thrive on seeing a visible transformation, and being able to see a distinct change so quickly will encourage you to continue and boost your motivation tenfold. That’s why the 10-minute declutter can work wonders.

Joanna even says you can stretch to 20 minutes and make a game out of decluttering. She says, ‘Set a timer for twenty minutes and see how much of the hallway you can clear because the race against a clock can bring out the competitive side often associated with your star signs.’ A tidy-up timer like this LIORQUE Visual Timer (£12.99 at Amazon) can help with that.

5. May

Wondering how to declutter according to your birth month if you were born in May? Well, you’ll either be a Taurus or a Gemini, and Jessica says that these star signs struggle with hoarding and holding onto things that they really don’t need - especially if there’s an emotional attachment there.

Joanna agrees, explaining, ‘Your challenge is separating trash from a collection of treasures,' and suggests using the William Morris decluttering principle to sort through your belongings and make a dent in overflowing piles and items stashed in cupboards.

The William Morris quote states that you should, ‘Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful’ - which is why it’s worth clueing yourself up on how to get rid of items after a declutter, so you can ensure your beloved belongings are going to the perfect new home.

If you were born in May and don’t quite know where to start with your decluttering efforts, though, Joanna advises, ‘Focus most of your energy on the wardrobe and the kitchen because these are the hubs of your daily comfort and prioritise quality over quantity.’

6. June

Those born in June either have to deal with the curious nature of the Gemini or the sentimentality of Cancerians. Either way, those born in June often have a home filled with stuff and struggle to declutter efficiently. You can lean into this, though.

‘The thought of “minimalism” might actually sound a bit cold to you, but it can allow you to manage your collections so they don't manage you,’ explains Joanne. ‘A fantastic option for you is digital preservation. If you have a box of old greeting cards or travel brochures that you can’t bear to toss, you can take a high-quality photo of them to keep the memory in your pocket without sacrificing your shelf space.’

Of course, it can be hard to declutter without guilt for those born in June, but having the right storage systems in place and using the right decluttering method can help you do it. Joanne suggests using multi-purpose furniture to manage those items that you really don’t want to part with, and something like this Medium Fabric Ottoman (£20 at Argos) can work wonders.

If you need some extra motivation, Joanna also suggests involving others. ‘Involving a family member or a close friend in the conversation and hearing someone else say that you haven’t used or looked at that in five years can be the thing you need to finally donate or toss items that make room for your next big adventure,’ she says.

7. July

Now we come to my own birth month! And as someone who sees my home as my sanctuary, Joanna hits the nail on the head when she says, ‘As a Cancer or Leo, you are deeply connected to the spaces where you feel like yourself and can relax, particularly the bedroom and the kitchen. You are the most likely sign to be the keeper of the family heirlooms, which can lead to a house full of things that may not even be yours.’

In fact, this is something I’ve struggled with for years, which is why I’ve had to invest in clever clutter busters to keep my small home organised - especially as a chaotic home does nothing to cure my chaotic mind. That’s where smart storage solutions come into play, though.

Joanne suggests those born in July make the most of hidden storage solutions, ‘Such as under-bed storage or custom cabinetry, because you likely want your surfaces clear to keep your mind calm.’ This couldn’t be more true, as I’ve waxed lyrical about how much my new Ascot Ottoman Storage Bed (£299 at DUSK) has transformed my bedroom into a calming sanctuary.

For those things that you definitely don’t need to keep around, Joanne suggests finally letting them go. ‘The trick for you is selective preservation. Choose the most meaningful pieces to display and let the rest go to someone who will actually use them. Donating to a local charity or gifting it to a younger relative can also make the process much easier.’

8. August

Born in August and curious about how you can use your personality traits to your advantage? Of course you are. Joanne explains, ‘Those born in August are natural leaders, taking charge of the entire household organisation because of their Leo energy that wants a Pinterest-perfect closet or the Virgo traits that demand peak practicality.’

This means that you don’t shy away from decluttering, but this isn’t always a good thing. You can often get caught up in decluttering - and shying away from help - that you become overwhelmed and exhausted by taking on the burden all by yourself. That’s why it’s well worth taking a step back and bringing in the cavalry to help.

It could be that you encourage the kids to help you declutter their toys, or employ the Swedish Städdag method to get the whole family involved for a weekly declutter and tidying session. Joanne says, ‘Step back from the leader role once in a while and delegate some chores to family members or housemates, giving everyone a specific “mission” and a deadline.’

As you like to be organised and thrive on seeing the visible results of your hard work, it’s also well worth investing in professional-style decluttering products, like storage baskets, colour-coded boxes, and labels. For you, a label maker like this Nelko Label Maker Machine (£23.99 at Amazon) is always a good idea.

9. September

If you were born in September, there’s a high chance that you struggle with those once-a-week clean-up sessions you always thought you were supposed to do. They’re overwhelming, overstimulating, and, most of the time, not very effective. That’s because you’re what Joanna calls a ‘surgical declutterer.’

She says, ‘You don’t have piles of mess, but tiny clutter that tends to migrate to the wrong places. What you need is micro zoning, where you designate specific places for small items, whether that’s a single slot for outgoing mail or a tiny dish for loose change. Once every object has a home down to the millimetre, you’ll find that your anxiety levels and calmness tend to change drastically.’

In this instance, it’s highly likely that the micro-decluttering method will work best for you, as it allows you to clean as you go in small bursts rather than getting everything done in one fell swoop. This means keeping on top of tasks as they come up, such as folding and putting away your clothes as soon as they’re dry or even organising that pile of paperwork while the kettle is boiling.

Joanne advises, ‘Sticking to a small but consistent ten-minute reset every evening can keep your home in a permanent state of perfection, which will allow your analytical mind to finally be at ease.’

10. October

Libras (those born between October 1st and 22nd) have always been regarded as the social butterflies of the zodiac, and Scorpios born at the end of the month also live for their friendships. But what you might not realise is that this can have an impact on your decluttering style.

‘You might find that you’re most productive when you have a deadline, like a dinner party or a holiday gathering, because nothing gets you moving quite like the thought of a guest seeing a messy coat rack,’ explains Joanne. In fact, you’re probably in your element when it comes to decluttering before guests arrive at Christmas.

Those born in October also like their homes to look visibly clean and symmetrical, but Joanne says that this can lead to a cold and minimal home that lacks character and warmth if you’re not careful. So, you need to try to find the balance between clutter-free and clinical.

She advises, ‘My recommendation is to look for edited warmth by replacing items that mess with visual harmony by using coordinated storage containers that blend into the walls. Because you’re great at editing a space, you can further refine the space by removing one or two things from a shelf to let the remaining items breathe.’

11. November

Whether you’re a Scorpio or Sagittarius, those with November birthdays can be quite intense when it comes to decluttering. You typically prefer to get the job done by yourself - whether that’s at 9 am when the kids have gone to school or in the middle of the night when you suddenly remember a rogue box that’s been stashed in the attic. With you, it’s all or nothing.

Those born in November tend to be quite ruthless with their decluttering techniques, but Joanne says it’s important that you follow through on your decisions as quickly as possible. ‘When you have decided to purge, you'd better do it quickly and take the bags to the donation centre the same day. This act of clearing out the old can be symbolic for you as it gives a sense of starting fresh,’ she says.

If you’re willing to shy away from your private, intense decluttering sessions, you could even turn it into something fun and host a ‘Purge Party’ for your friends and family. Just make sure that you strike a good balance to keep yourself in line.

Joanne explains, ‘A great strategy I can offer for your 'all or nothing' energy is the 80/20 principle, which is where you try to have 20% of your storage space empty at all times. This space removes the possibility for your cupboards to become overwhelming and gives you space to grow and store new items.’

12. December

December is a festive month filled with celebration - but it’s also filled with a lot of extra stuff. Thankfully, those born in December can use their personality traits to thrive during this festive period, as they’re both generous and always on the hunt for the next adventure. This means that you don’t hold a candle for these extra things and find them easy to declutter.

Like those born in March, Joanne says that both Sagittarius and Capricorn can also naturally drift towards the ‘One-In-One-Out’ rule. She explains, ‘If you get a new sweater, an old one must be donated. This simple habit keeps your home from becoming a warehouse of stuff you'll never use.’

You don’t just have to throw those items away, though. Those born in December are givers, which means you can donate the items you know you don’t need or use to friends, family, and others who you know will truly use and appreciate them in the way that you wouldn’t.

But what about storage? Joanne says that December birth months should lean towards flexible storage. ‘Stackable boxes, modular shelving, or furniture on wheels can make your home able to change as quickly as your interests do,’ she explains. This Habitat Jessie Modular Wall Shelf (£150 at Habitat) even doubles up as a work-from-home desk, too.

So, there you have it! That’s how you can use your birth month decluttering style to your advantage for a neat and tidy home year-round.