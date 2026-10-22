My mum taught me this old-fashioned trick for fresher pillows and cushions

Home decorator Ammarah Hasham is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts infusing her rental house with plenty of personality. See the rest of her articles here.

I think I have reached the level of maturity where I have come to realise that the things we use on a daily basis deserve far more consideration than those we bring out occasionally, such as fancy guest towels and decorative centrepieces reserved for special gatherings. Don’t get me wrong, I love a seasonal refresh as much as anyone, but over time, I’ve come to appreciate the value of investing in good-quality everyday essentials rather than spending hundreds on things that barely make it out of the cupboard.

In my house, it’s the sofa, cushions, duvets and pillows that rarely get a moment's peace. Our two cats are fully convinced that everything belongs to them and we are merely borrowing it. I must admit, though, there was once a time when I’d buy a cushion purely on the basis of colour or pattern, and would give almost no thought to what the insert was like. You live and learn that what goes inside a cushion plays a key role in making furnishings look expensive and considered. And once I upgraded to feather-filled inserts, there was no going back. As for the pillows, I’ve always been fairly fussy. Anyone who has spent ages trying to find THE pillow will know it's no easy task.Which brings me to today's chat.

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Not long ago, I shared a photograph of my soft furnishings enjoying a sunbathing session in our garden. It intrigued quite a few of my Instagram followers, and many were left wondering what on earth I was doing.

Well, the explanation is pretty simple. In fact, it is a habit I mentioned in my earlier article where I shared easy housekeeping tips I learnt from my mother. I was sunning my soft furnishings, something I grew up watching my mother do.I’ve always been an advocate of old-fashioned housekeeping hacks, particularly those that involve fewer cleaning chemicals. And if they involve a simpler practical solution, I am definitely in.

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

How I freshen my soft furnishings

As I mentioned earlier, with two Ragdolls, finding hair in almost every corner of my home is inevitable. The other day, I found one in my make-up bag, of all places. There’s always fur hiding somewhere and if anything is made out of velvet, then it doesn’t stand a chance against their shedding. A lint roller, pet hair remover, or any soft upholstery brush normally does the job. I always stock up on a few of these BÄSTIS lint rollers from IKEA because they are quite effective in removing any dust and fur. The next step is to take a quick look at the fabric care instructions. It’s always good to know what materials we are dealing with and if there are any specific precautions that we need to take.

Of course, I do this on a dry, sunny day. I arrange the cushions on a clean sheet in our backyard. You can also use a garden bench, clothes airer or other outdoor furniture. Just make sure the surface is clean and dry. For duvet covers, I find it easier to hang them on a washing line. The important thing is to leave enough space around each item for the air to circulate. This step is entirely optional, but sometimes I spray them lightly with a suitable fabric deodoriser. The key here is to spritz gently from a distance, making sure not to saturate the fabric.

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Then, I just let them sit in the sun, soaking up all the goodness. I flip them halfway through before leaving them outside for some time so both sides get a chance to air. Depending on the manufacturer's care instructions, I leave them outside for four to five hours. Once they’ve had a good session in the sun, I give them a good shake and fluff them up to redistribute the filling before bringing them back inside. And that’s it. It really is that simple. I leave them outside to air in the sunshine, and nature does the rest.

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Why it works

When you bring them inside, that fresh, outdoorsy feeling is hard to ignore. Pillows, duvets and cushions naturally absorb moisture from our bodies and their surroundings. Airing them in dry conditions helps some of that trapped moisture evaporate, reducing lingering odours and the stuffiness that can develop in the fillings over time.

Fun fact: Sunlight actually has antimicrobial properties, which can help reduce certain microorganisms that may be present in fabrics. The combination of warmth, sunshine and fresh air works as a natural way to dehumidify and freshen up soft furnishings.

Buying good-quality items is one part of looking after our homes, but learning how to care for them is equally important. I guess sometimes we end up inheriting much more from our parents than just their genes.