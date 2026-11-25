Home decorator and content creator Leah Hodson is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on overhauling a home with clever DIY and decorating tricks. See the rest of her articles here.

There’s nothing worse than coming home after a long day to be met with a musty odour. Over the years, I have tried to mask the smell but it sometimes refuses to budget, lingering in the air. However, I think I may have perfected the right combination for a hotel smelling home!

Not all home fragrances are made equal

A trusty diffuser or candle helps to keep homes smelling fragrant. But, one ingredient that I’m always on a lookout for in my home fragrances is the use of essential oils and natural fragrances. I get a terrible headache if certain artificial ingredients are used, so I always look at the ingredient list before purchasing!

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I have found that Daylesford is a very underrated place for purchasing candles, my favourite being their Geranium Leaf scent. Lately, I’ve also discovered their Fig Leaf diffuser and it’s very strong! So potent, in fact, that a single bottle is enough for just the ground floor!

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

My cheat code to eliminating food smells

My life changed dramatically since installing a cooker hood, significantly reducing the lingering cooking smells in my house. The key is that the extractor is…externally vented! I know, it sounds like an obvious solution, but the new build we used to own had an extractor… that was not vented! So the cooking smell just ended up being circulated endlessly around the room. In the end, I gave up and stopped using it.

Without an externally vented extractor, I would religiously light my Price’s Chef’s candle after cooking to help eliminate food smells! Whilst opening a window is always a good (free) alternative, it’s not always possible to do so in the colder months!

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

Are you washing your hands?

I’ve never been a fan of having home fragrances in bathrooms for some reason. Instead, I believe a strong smelling handwash goes a long way to keeping your bathroom smelling fresh after every wash. Of course, regularly cleaning your bathroom helps too!

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One of my favourite places to purchase handwash is TKMaxx – there’s so much to discover that’s different from what I can find in supermarkets. In my utility room, I use a bar of French soap from TKMaxx as handwash, with the essential oils in the soap almost acting as a diffuser and which keeps my utility room smelling nice and fresh!

On other occasions, when I run out of handwash and don’t have any to replace, I like to refill my bottles with body wash as they’re often very strong smelling, whilst still keeping my hands clean!

Appliance maintenance

I have a confession to make: I probably should be cleaning my appliances more often than I do. As a rule of thumb, any appliance that cleans, will have a filter that needs cleaning. When the filter gets clogged up, it not only stops the appliance from working as effectively, but also traps bad odours too!

On a related note – clean your vacuum cleaner. The stale smell left behind after vacuuming reminds me so much of my university days (in a bad way!) that I’m trying to avoid it at all costs! Sometimes I find cleaning the filters isn’t enough and it requires a deep cleaning of all the rollers and attachments. Thankfully, I have found Shark’s Anti Odour technology on some of their vacuum cleaners helps to guard against odours inside the appliance.

(Image credit: Leah Hodson)

Surface Cleaners

Cleaning up is an added chance to make sure your surfaces are smelling good all the time. My favourite is Bower Collective’s All Purpose Sanitiser Spray. They even have different scents for different seasons – I love their Under The Tree scent that’s perfect for Christmas! Other high street options for antibacterial all purpose sprays that smell amazing too are Method and Zoflora, which you can purchase when doing your food shop.

Pro tip: a mistake I often make when wiping surfaces with a damp cloth is that I don’t wring out the cloth after, leaving the surfaces smelling a little damp the next time I clean. A little soak in a baking soda and white vinegar mixture solves this quickly!

Since finding out that it’s an ecosystem of products, coupled with how I clean, that keeps my house smelling fresh, I’ve stopped trying to mask the smell with home fragrances. After all, there’s always that lingering smell that you can tell if it’s being masked, or if the house is actually fresh – I definitely prefer the latter!