Home decorator Ammarah Hasham is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts infusing her rental house with plenty of personality. See the rest of her articles here.



The truth is, creating a beautiful home can sometimes feel incredibly expensive, particularly when you are constantly being exposed to square after square of rooms filled with furniture and accessories that cost a small fortune. And if you are renting, it only adds to the dilemma of how to recreate that same homely feeling in a space that isn’t technically yours.



In fact, I recently shared a carousel on Instagram on Instagram showing a few before-and-after pictures of my rental projects, and some people mentioned that they struggled with knowing where to start and how to build a connection with a home that belongs to someone else.



I think the root of this thought comes from the fact that when we walk into the empty shell of a rented house, with its sterile, soulless walls, we instantly feel as though we’re stepping into unknown territory, almost like a waiting room. Not only is it temporary, but it feels temporary in every sense of the word. The feeling of impermanence often overshadows the fact that those empty walls are the very place where we end up building our lives.



Although I have a habit of taking on renter-friendly decorating projects with an unbridled enthusiasm, if I were to move into another rental tomorrow and feel reluctant to take on anything too ambitious, I’d still want to create that homely feeling.

These are a few things I would do to warm up a clinical space without investing too much time, money or graft.

1. I would change the lightbulbs

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

This is probably the first thing I would do: I would change the lightbulbs.



The difference this small change has made in our various rented homes over the years has been SO noticeable. There's something about the basic lighting in rental properties that can make a room feel terribly harsh and weirdly cold.



Everything looks a little flat.



When we first moved into our current home, one of the easiest changes we made was replacing the bulbs in our living room and bedroom, and the difference was immediate. Suddenly, everything felt calmer, warmer and far more relaxing. The golden glow of the warm light looked beautiful and had a charm about it.



Interestingly, we didn't change the kitchen bulbs at the time, which made the difference between the two spaces even more obvious. Every time we walked from the living room into our kitchen, it felt as though we had stepped out of a cosy cocoon and straight into an operating theatre.

And all of that was down to the lighting.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

2. I would think about layers

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

If you've followed my rental makeovers for a while, you might remember that shiny black sofa that came with one of our rentals. I've literally talked about that sofa so many times that I honestly believe I could write an entire story about it at this point. I couldn’t change it so I had to find a way to work with it. That is where throws and cushions came in.

The thing about fabrics is that they instantly soften the hard edges of a room, introduce colour and make even the most basic furniture look far more inviting than it actually is. They let you introduce texture in a room and create cosiness with all their layers without spending loads of money. You can knit a throw, sew a cushion, or even turn your favourite fabric into a tablecloth.

There is no strict formula you need to follow here. Just scatter a few cushions on the sofa, add a throw over an armchair or place a rug over an existing carpet and everything would feel calmer and more lived in. Because a good layer can also be a very convenient disguise, if I do say so myself (speaking from my experience after living with that tired black sofa).

3. I would add some curtains

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Oh yes, I would.



For the longest time, I was convinced that I didn't need curtains in our rooms. I loved the natural light (still do) and didn't want to weigh the rooms down with too much fabric. But I changed my mind when I came across the most beautiful lightweight HILJA curtains from IKEA. I think that was the day I became a bit of a curtain convert, and now I can’t stop looking at different designs and styles.



I hadn’t realised how much they could change the feel of a room until I saw them framing the windows so elegantly. And the way the fabric moves with the breeze makes me wonder why I hadn’t invested in them sooner.



I think window treatments give you plenty of room to play with. You don’t necessarily need to invest in an expensive fabric, and if your rental already has curtain poles and fittings, you are in luck.



In case your windows lack those, you can buy tension rods in your required size to hang your curtains, without drilling into the walls.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

4. Wait for the right furniture

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

I have been guilty of buying furniture just to fill those tempting empty corners of a freshly acquired rental. I think when paint and wallpaper seem off limits, furniture becomes that one element we feel we can control. Every available spot starts looking like an opportunity and once we have filled them, we think the job is done. But the question is, does it actually feel right even after spending our hard-earned cash?

Many a time, the answer is no. Rushed decisions can suck the joy out of a space.



The problem I have noticed with this approach is that in our race to finish a room, we sometimes end up buying pieces simply to fill the gaps, rather than out of genuine love for them. And before we know it, everything looks as though it has come from the same shop, possibly even from the same furniture aisle.



Over the years, I've realised that the right furniture can do a wonderful job of offsetting that uninviting feeling of a rented house. I am a huge fan of vintage wicker and bamboo pieces. They look charming, never go out of style and have a character of their own. Wicker and bamboo, in particular, have the added advantage of being lightweight, which makes moving them from one rented house to another a little less of a headache.



Having said that, I tend to stay away from cheap mass produced imitations. The craftsmanship of older pieces, the fine details and signs of age will always be hard to replicate.



I think it's worth being a little fussy about what you bring home.



Do these gentle solutions mean I would go easy on my decorating ambitions? Absolutely not. Knowing myself, that's probably a promise I shouldn’t make. But I have learnt that starting small, tweaking what I already have and allowing a home to come together gradually can be just as rewarding.