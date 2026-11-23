Home decorator and content creator Grace H is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on colourful home design, mixing vintage pieces with new and making personality-filled spaces. See the rest of her articles here.

Today’s article continues on the theme of the deeply unsexy parts of attempting to live aesthetically – tidying and storage, in particular. If you haven’t already, check out my last post where we tackled the downstairs.

Now, let’s head upstairs. Once again, I’m doing a deep dive into all things storage, room by room, so you too can successfully trick visitors into thinking you have your life together.

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Landings

Often skipped and treated purely as a thoroughfare, the landing is a gold mine of wasted potential. If you have the space for a laundry cupboard or a little side unit, I am very jealous as it’s an excellent spot to house bed linens and towels.

The hoover needs a home and shoving it in a cupboard here is the ultimate power move for fooling everyone into thinking your house is effortlessly immaculate, rather than frantically tidied ten minutes before the doorbell rang.

Master bedroom

If you’re going to focus on storage anywhere, this is the room to get right. You want it to resemble a serene sanctuary, not a branch of the Royal Mail sorting office. When everything has a home, it’s much easier to switch off your brain and get those elusive eight hours in.

All well and good as we know the benefits a good night's sleep has on our nervous system but how do we actually achieve it?

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(Image credit: Grace H)

I’m a sucker for those gorgeous antique armoires used as wardrobes that you see when endlessly scrolling interiors accounts, but realistically, we all own far more clothes and random tat than your average Victorian. Instead, I’d prioritise maximising wardrobe space by going for a fitted design – the taller the better to eke out every millimetre.

We lived with two flimsy rails for years, and the day we had proper wardrobes fitted (we painted them ourselves to save on cost, and our relationship just about survived) was a glorious one. Don’t rule out leaving space at the bottom for baskets, either, so you can aggressively shove things out of sight until you find the willpower to fold them properly.

I will always recommend bedside tables with closed storage to anyone that asks. A secret little "Monica drawer" is essential for maintaining the illusion that you always wake up to just a delicate bud vase of flowers, a fancy lamp, and a coaster sitting ready for your morning coffee. If you have a table with a lower shelf too, you’re onto a winner – just add a cute basket to hide the half-used lip balms with missing lids, tangled charger cables and receipts that seem to breed the second you turn your back.

Dressing tables are super chic, sure, but I always prefer a chest of drawers with a mirror over it (ideally fixed to the wall to save space) so I can hide the evidence of my getting-ready routine (I’m a skincare enthusiast with way too many lotions and potions for any normal person to reasonably own). Pop a trinket dish on the surface to corral loose hairbands, rings, and stray hair grips – suddenly, clutter looks "curated". I also love a lidded, colourful basket for my everyday makeup. Basically, if it’s pretty and has a lid, I’m buying it!

(Image credit: Grace H)

Spare bedroom

If you’re anything like us, you are far less popular than you anticipated when buying the house, yet you’ve dedicated an entire room to imaginary guests. We’ve reclaimed the square footage by getting clever with the wardrobes. One houses thick winter coats and "occasion wear" (let's be honest, I don’t go anywhere fancy and would much rather have a night on the sofa than a night on the tiles), while the other is secretly a mini utility closet.

From the outside, it looks pretty normal with its fancy, colourful doorknobs; on the inside, it’s a full-blown laundry space, housing our tumble dryer (a non-negotiable in a rainy city where drying takes three days), ironing board, clothes airer, laundry basket, and all the spare bedding for the guests who never arrive.

(Image credit: Grace H)

The bed itself is another prime spot to carve out secret storage. I’m not talking about those sad, sagging canvas bags or IKEA boxes shoved under the frame – I personally can’t stand seeing things peeking out from underneath, as it screams "we’ve run out of room and given up".

Instead, get a storage ottoman bed base. It’s been a total game-changer for us, making it effortless to grab extra duvets. Throw on a ruffled bed skirt, and no one will ever suspect they’re sleeping directly on top of the mountain of clutter you swore you’d sell on Vinted six months ago.

(Image credit: Grace H)

I also love the idea of building a window seat in bay windows, though we’ve never quite got our act in gear. If we ever do, I’d definitely add pull-out drawers (every inch counts), and I love how streamlined it looks when hiding things away.

Office

Our small third bedroom doubles as a home office, and the space has to work overtime to house the thousands of cables my other half refuses to part with (if anyone needs a charger for a 2003 Nokia, he’d have you covered). The obvious answer is some soul-destroying, mass-produced office furniture, but may I introduce the vintage cabinet or sideboard as a far chicer alternative? We found ours on eBay, slapped on a fun shade of pink paint, added some boujee handles, and now it’s bursting at the seams with boxes that are all "carefully organised" – apparently (the jury is still very much out on that one).

I also love magazine or box files covered in a gorgeous fabric – Harris & Jones do some brilliant ones – so all the boring life-admin paperwork can be hidden away. Plus, it’s another excuse to sneak more pattern into the room.

(Image credit: Grace H)

Bathroom

I spent an absolute age trying to figure out how to squeeze storage into our tiny 2m x 2m bathroom. The obvious choice is a gorgeous vanity with shelves, but after muggins here misread the tape measure, the one we originally bought looked way too dominant in the space. (It now lives downstairs as a mini bar cart – waste not, want not).

Instead, we added a bespoke wall cabinet with three shelves and painted it the exact same colour as the walls so it practically camouflages itself behind the shower curtain. We even moved the shower head to be ceiling-mounted just to steal that extra wall space – a completely normal, rational thing to do for the coveted storage. It’s not immediately obvious that the cabinet is even there, which keeps the room looking clutter-free, while a small ledge holds everyday essentials like toothbrushes and room sprays. And yes, they’re all arranged on a little ceramic dish, and the toothbrush holder is pretty – because if I’m going to obsessively hide all my clutter, I’m at least going to make the things left out look good.

(Image credit: Grace H)

In summary, good storage isn't about achieving showroom perfection; it's about making your home work hard so your brain can actually switch off. Start with one drawer, buy a basket with a lid, and remember: if nobody opens the cupboard doors, the clutter legally doesn't exist.