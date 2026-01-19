‘Joyspanning’ - the art of prioritising our happiness and wellbeing throughout our lifespan - is set to be big news in the interiors world in 2026.

The home decor trend is borne of a larger wellbeing trend that urges us to put joy into the centre of our lives. It focuses on wellbeing, connection and purpose rather than the length of a life. And now, we’re applying this principle to our interiors.

But where do you start when creating both a joyous and stylish home? I went to the people in the know, interior design experts, and asked them how they planned to 'joyspan' their homes this year.

What is 'joyspanning'?

Joyspanning is a term that refers to maximising the time spent experiencing a joyful and meaningful life. The phrase was coined by Dr Kerry Burnight, a former professor of geriatric medicine, who authored the book 'Joyspan' . This approach focuses on creating a life that's not just about reaching old age but also one that's full of happy memories and a high quality of life,’ explains Amthal Karim, Head of Design at Furniture And Choice .

‘Our homes are our private spaces where we spend the most time. A lot of scientific research has shown that your surroundings are important factors in influencing your overall mood. If you spend time in a joyful environment, the benefits are not just visually inviting but also have mental and physical benefits. A lot of wellness trends of the past few years have a strong connection to interiors, as they highlight how our quality of life is impacted by what we find joy in.’

Now we’ve established what Joyspanning is, let’s look at ways to achieve it.

1. Styling memories over aesthetics

‘I’m going to be prioritising styling with pieces that carry personal meaning, rather than items chosen purely for their aesthetic value,' says Lucy Van der Gucht, interior designer and founder of Lucy Van der Gucht Interiors .

'Displaying objects that have been collected over time – whether that’s artwork picked up on travels, handmade ceramics, or inherited pieces with a sense of history – brings a richness and authenticity to a space, creating interiors that feel emotionally engaging rather than simply visually pleasing,

‘When a home reflects real stories, memories and moments from a person’s life, it becomes more than a backdrop; it feels lived-in, layered and personal. Ultimately, homes that are shaped by meaning rather than perfection tend to feel warmer, more joyful and far more comforting to live in.’

While it’s tempting to buy and display pieces of decor because they look nice, and sometimes this does have merit, these items don’t have any memories attached. You're far more likely to feel joy from a trinket dish you picked up on a family holiday, rather than one you found in the January sales.

2. Regulary declutter

It’s true, a decluttered home is a happy home, and luckily for you, there are loads of different decluttering methods to help you kickstart the process, without feeling overwhelmed.

‘The foundation of joy at home is calm. Taking time to declutter and restore order can have a surprisingly positive effect on your mood. Whether it’s organising the Tupperware so lunchtime feels effortless, or folding towels neatly so they line up just right, small acts of positive organisation can create a sense of ease, and with it, joy,’ says Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door .

I personally feel happiest at home when my environment feels calm, clean and organised. Although decluttering can be time-consuming and sometimes a little boring, I know the end results are worth the labour.

3. Choose fresh, happy scents

A fresh, positive fragrance can really uplift your mood. Opting for scents that make you happy instantly makes your home feel like a positive place. Plus, the memory association we have with fragrance means you can select scents that remind you of happy times, evoking joy in the process.

Why not opt for: ‘A candle that reminds you of a favourite holiday or a subtle diffuser with notes of cedarwood or citrus,’ suggests Lisa Henby , interior designer and founder of Lisa Hensby Design & Build . ‘Keep it personal and understated. Remember, scent should welcome you, not overwhelm you.’

4. Choose colours that make you smile

From happy colours for bedrooms to calming living room colour schemes , the colour combinations we choose for our homes can have a huge impact on our well-being.

‘I always encourage people to start with colour, because it’s the quickest and most joyful way to change how a space feels. Choose shades that genuinely make you smile, then build on that with comforting textures, favourite artwork and pieces that tell your story,’ says Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director and Colour Expert at Dulux .

‘I’ll be refreshing a few rooms with brighter, happier tones, such as Village Maze or Boho Blush , and adding playful little details that spark everyday moments of delight, because joyspanning is really about trusting what lifts your mood and letting that guide your decorating choices.’

5. Display fresh flowers

One act of self-care I do every week is purchasing flowers for my flat. It’s something I’ve done since university, and not only does it add extra colour to my space, it makes me feel really happy, too.

They don’t have to be an expensive bunch either. Fresh cuts from the garden or a bunch of £3 tulips from Aldi are enough to make me smile. Natalie takes this one step further, suggesting that we should be choosing yellow flowers for our home.

‘Introducing touches of yellow, for example, has been shown to encourage the release of neurotransmitters such as serotonin, which is linked to happiness and mood regulation. A simple bunch of flowers on a windowsill or the soft glow of a yellow candle can gently lift the atmosphere and bring moments of joy into everyday life,’ she says.

I’m a firm believer that our homes should be happy, joyful places, which is why I’ll be implementing these five pieces of advice. By making subtle design choices, centred on what makes you feel joy, your home will be a happier place in no time.