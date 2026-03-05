Interior designer Natalie Jahangiry is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on decorating a home to suit a busy family life while sticking to your aesthetic values, too. See the rest of her articles here.

Planning a kitchen on a budget can be tricky, but that’s where I can help! If you’ve been following my column, you’ll know I’ve been documenting my own kitchen journey, on a mission to create a chic yet practical space while being smart with every penny. So far, I’ve covered winning over my husband in part one, compared high-street and online suppliers in part two and taken a deep dive into our chosen kitchen supplier in part three.

For my kitchen, I’ve partnered with brands I’ve used in client homes and genuinely admire, bringing in the finishing touches to elevate the space and achieve that Devol-esque look and feel without the price tag. So here I open my little black book to reveal my chosen suppliers, and talk about insight into where to splurge and save for maximum wow-factor on a budget.

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

Worktops: A definite splurge

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

Arguably one of the most important decisions in the kitchen planning process, worktops are (in my opinion!) an area worth splurging on. They can truly make or break the overall design, so if you’re going to invest anywhere to make your kitchen look more expensive, this is it.

When choosing a worktop, it’s not just about looks – durability and how your family actually use the kitchen really matter, so it’s worth thinking carefully before choosing. In my next kitchen chronicles article, I will share my detailed findings on worktops and what I learned throughout the process.

However, to summarise briefly, each material I researched has its own strengths. Marble is undeniably beautiful and brings a unique quality with every slab, but it’s on the high end price wise and needs treating / marks quite easily, so this should be considered when looking at marble as an option for kitchen worktops.

Quartz is a solid mid-range choice that’s practical, durable and easy to live with day to day, but can look more uniform than natural stone and crack under high heat like a hot pan.

Porcelain can give a more natural look and feel like marble, it’s highly heat resistant, and very low maintenance, however it can come up on the higher end cost wise.

My choice: I've gone for Sapienstone porcelain worktops in Fior Di Viola . In terms of fitter I am using Purple Granite .

Splashback: Save

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

Now, ironically I have gone for a full slab splashback with a shelf in my own design, however tiled splashbacks can be more cost-effective and still look high-end if you choose the right tile, layout and grout colour. My go to tile shops are Claybrook , Ca’pietra and Bert & May for statement tiles to make an impact.

Classic subway tiles are timeless, and you can easily change the vibe just by switching up the layout, going vertical for a more modern feel or herringbone for a bit of interest. I’m really loving these skinny tiles at the moment.

Patterned tiles are great for adding character in smaller areas like a splashback, while zellige tiles bring lovely texture with a more organic handmade feel.

If you’re looking for something sleek, larger tiles can give the effect of a worktop splashback, and when used in a marble style finish like this , they can make a real statement at a cheaper cost.

Cabinet Handles: Splurge

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

Hardware is so often overlooked or left until last in the planning process, but I really think of it as the jewellery to decorate a room…especially in a kitchen where fittings and fixtures are on show every day, which is why I spent a while going back and forth on which handles to pair with our kitchen cabinets.

After seeing Hendel & Hendel ’s collections at Decorex , I knew I wanted to focus on them as a brand. Having used them on client projects, I already knew how high-quality and weighty their door hardware is, which makes such a difference in giving that overall quality finish. The range of styles and finishes is great too, from clean, modern designs to more heritage styles and everything in between.

I’m particularly drawn to their Dark Brushed Brass finish and love the collections like Callcott and Greenwich . And if you’re adding a splashback or shelves, they also do some really lovely matching brackets to tie the whole look together.

My choice: I've gone for the Fleur cup handles , Greenwich knobs and Westgate latches in a Burnished Brass (waxed) finish.

Sink & Tap: Save and splurge

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

There are so many brilliant, affordable sinks out there now that look just as good as the premium brands. This is an easy place to save if you’re putting your money into worktops and hardware instead. Depending on the style you’re going for, there are loads of budget friendly options across different ranges, sizes and finishes.

When it comes to taps, though, I personally think this is worth a splurge. Hot taps are big right now and are super convenient with all their added functionality, but if you don’t fancy a hot tap I’d recommend choosing something really hardwearing with a hose. Being able to pull the hose out to get into all the nooks and crannies of the sinks and dishes is a must in our household!

My choice: I’m using a Fluted Butler Sink in my design, paired with a beautiful statement tap from Lusso stone … and no it’s not a hot water tap, but it does have a hose!

Sockets and switches: Mid range

My one piece of advice here… try not to leave switches and sockets white, nothing says “builder-grade spec” more than white plugs. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve still got some dotted around my house too. It’s almost impossible to get rid of them all at once when you inherit a home full of them, but I’ve been slowly chipping away and swapping them out bit by bit.

When it comes to switches and sockets alongside handles, there’s often a temptation to match everything perfectly, but I’m a big believer in breaking the rules . Mixing metals is a great option and also gives you more flexibility to choose sockets and switches independently from your door hardware.

I really love the range at Dowsing & Reynolds , they offer loads of colours and styles, from modern to heritage, plus clever options like USB sockets and dimmers. Their pieces feel hardwearing but still really chic, with finishes ranging from antique brass to bolder colours and toggle styles.

Black is an easy and cheaper fix if you want to upgrade the switches and sockets without breaking the bank. I'm going for brass in our kitchen to add that extra heritage feel, however I have a mix of black fittings throughout the house, which contrast with brass perfectly for a fraction of the cost.

My choice: I’m going for Antique Brass plugs with Brass toggle switches from Dowsing & Reynolds.

Appliances: Smart saving

(Image credit: Smile Kitchens/Natalie Jahangiry)

When it comes to appliances you don’t need top-of-the-range everything. Choose one hero appliance piece and then save on integrated appliances hidden behind cabinetry.

During the kitchen renovation in our previous home our main splurge was a beautiful range cooker, and we saved on the rest of the appliances around it.

In this kitchen, our biggest spend has been on the hob with an integrated downdraft extraction, which allows us to use it on the island without the need for a separate overhead extractor fan.

We’ve then gone for a mid-range cooker and fridge freezer, with the remaining appliances integrated neatly behind doors.

My choice: We have used a mix of ao.com and Currys to purchase appliances, opting for a Neff double oven and Hisense hob and fridge freezer .

Lighting: Smart saving

Now, when it comes to lighting, in my opinion you can be savvy. By mixing a statement focal light with smarter, more simple options elsewhere, you can create that desired expensive look for a fraction of the price. For example, being more considerate with pendant lighting over an island and investing a little more here, then pairing this with smaller wall lights that sit subtly in the background.

I do have one bugbear though… I urge you to layer your lighting in the kitchen. Think about zones, not one solution for lighting overall. Here are my tips for kitchen lighting:

Be clever with task lighting over where you will be prepping and cooking.

Use dimmable pendants or a key feature light over an island / breakfast bar or main focal point in the space and add wall lights to create warmth and depth.

Dot rechargeable table lamps around the space for subtle ambient light without having wires. However do add in the occasional plug in side light for a softer, more moody glow.

Consider inner-cabinet lighting or use under-shelf or under-cabinet lighting for both practicality and a luxe atmospheric feel.

Use under-shelf or under-cabinet lighting for task lighting and atmosphere

Avoid a “runway strip” of spotlights, it cheapens the space but also doesn’t function well for the purpose of the kitchen’s use. Instead consider carefully placed downlights instead of lots of harsh recessed spotlights.

It might sound excessive, but for me the kitchen really is the heart of the home… a central space for entertaining, cooking, dining and all those multi-purpose everyday moments. Layering your lighting allows you to change the mood depending on how you’re using the room at any given time, which makes such a difference to how the space feels.

My choice: I really like the range of lights on offer at Industville , so I will be using a mixture of pendant lights with wall lights from there. I will also be replacing our current strips of spotlights with an option like this and dotting around side lights where possible.

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

Bringing it all together

Overall, bring your whole kitchen scheme together with a living interior in mind. The area is a highly functional space, so don’t use trends as your foundation, let practicality and your gut instinct around your own family’s needs lead the way. And don’t forget, taking your time with those key decisions, especially on where to splurge and save, really does pay off.

Happy planning!