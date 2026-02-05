We're in the depths of winter dreariness now and the sky is almost a permanent shade of grey, so finding brightness through our lighting choices is the only option. Kitchens are where we hunker down the most at this time of year so finding the right lighting that is stylish, warm, and practical is key - this Made pendant light ticks all of those boxes.

Kitchen lighting can sometimes feel like a purely practical decision, but there is so much scope to add style to your design through clever lighting choices. Pendants are one of the most useful lights to add over a kitchen island or a dining table as they add plenty of practical illumination, but certain designs might make your space look dated.

Soft, neutral linen shades are one of the biggest kitchen lighting trends to opt for to make your cooking space feel like an extension of your living zones - here's why I'd buy this made.com light for my kitchen.

MADE.COM Easy Fit Benny Shade in Cream £79 at made.com No matter your kitchen colour scheme, the warm beige shade of this pendant light will look right at home.

Lighting tends to be a sign of the times. Industrial-style pendant lights were a big hit over islands, creating a statement touch and adding plenty of illumination to a prep area. However, recent kitchen trends have shown that we are moving away from an industrial, sleek look to warm-toned colour palettes and soft materials - even in a cooking space.

This linen lampshade is the perfect way to make your island or dining space a cosy and inviting spot. If you want to encourage your family to gather around and socialise in a kitchen, adding soft materials like linen will subtly reinforce this ambience. It's also a dead-ringer for the Soho Home Maris Pendant which is 5 times the price of the Made version.

(Image credit: Made)

You will want to be careful with where you position this pendant light, though. If your kitchen island houses your hob then it might not be the best placement for a linen shade due to cooking fumes and grease. However, if your island is mainly used for food prep, then including lighting with a warm material will still be possible.

I've seen this style of lampshade in many gorgeous homes, particularly over a dining area with banquette seating. Combining the linen shade and neutral palette with a cafe-inspired banquette creates a zone that inspires long, luxurious weekend brunches and cosy weeknight dinners - what more could you want from a dining spot?

Ideal Home's Editor, Rebecca Knight, bought the linen pendant shade from Dunelm and has been impressed with the warmth it has added to her kitchen.

'It was originally supposed to go in our bedroom, but after seeing it styled in so many kitchens, I decided to position it over our dark wood kitchen table. I have very high Victorian ceilings, so it's a great statement piece that fills the space, adding texture and warmth,' she explains.

If your kitchen feels like it lacks warmth then sometimes a small switch, like your lighting, is all it needs to create a cosy atmosphere that feels inviting in the winter months.