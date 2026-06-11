Interior designer Natalie Jahangiry is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on decorating a home to suit a busy family life while sticking to your aesthetic values, too. See the rest of her articles here.

You know that moment when you walk into a restaurant for date night; the babysitter is at home, you’ve actually put makeup on, you’re ready for a large glass of wine…and then you’re hit with garishly bright lighting that instantly makes you want to leave? I look at Tom, he looks at me and I give him that look where he knows we’re absolutely not staying.

That’s exactly how I feel about harsh lighting at home too. Nothing kills the atmosphere faster. So please, for the love of ambience, don’t invite me over if the big light is your only option.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The way I see lighting (whether at home or in a great cocktail bar) is that it should set the tone. I want it to feel intimate, atmospheric and a sense of cocooning. Yes, lighting needs to be practical, but it should also create a sense of warmth, while adding depth and detail that shapes the mood of a room.

Lighting and the finer details are key to shaping a space, especially layered lighting in a kitchen. Rather than relying on one overall light source, think about the room in zones. With a kitchen, albeit a practical space, it is also a central spot where so much everyday life happens…cooking, dining, entertaining, homework, late night chats (and possibly a little kitchen dancing too!).

It's multi-functional and therefore the lighting needs to be carefully thought about and should flex with the needs throughout the day and time of the year. Done well, it completely changes how the space feels as a whole.

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

How I layered my kitchen lighting for every occasion

While renovating our kitchen, I thought about lighting...a lot (probably too much). The old space was filled with harsh spotlights, so getting the new scheme right became a huge part of the design process.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I wanted it to feel softer, more considered and adaptable to how we actually use the room day to day. So here’s how I used layered lighting to completely shift the feel of the space.

Around the kitchen with Industville

When it came to the kitchen, I wanted to introduce another layer of texture, something that had a nod to the heritage feel of the cabinetry, while still sitting beautifully alongside the statement worktop and industrial pipe that has our electrics running through it (read more about that here).

So I turned to Industville, who have a brilliant collection of contemporary lighting. I knew their designs would sit perfectly within my scheme, adding contrast through the mix of brass and glass finishes.

Founded by Mara Rypacek Miller in 2013, the brand was born from a desire to make beautifully designed lighting more accessible. Inspired by vintage industrial style and European flea-market finds, Industville has become known for its timeless silhouettes, rich finishes and statement pieces that bring warmth and character to modern interiors.

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

I’m not a fan of everything matching perfectly, so I chose the Noho pleated metal wall lights above the splashback and ribbed glass dome pendants over the island. The pleated detailing across both styles ties them together just enough to feel cohesive, without everything feeling overly coordinated.

In the main kitchen area, I also married the wall and pendant lighting with A FEW spots (mainly for Tom, I can hand on heart say I've never turned the spots on), strip lighting which is incorporated within the worktop dresser units themselves and cordless rechargeable table lamps dotted throughout the space, creating plenty of flexibility to shift the lighting depending on the mood.

In the dining room with Spark & Bell

I wanted a light that not only cast a lovely glow over the dining table, but also acted as a real focal point in the space itself...something sculptural enough to hold its own against the asymmetric window behind it.

Enter Spark & Bell’s Florence Chandelier, made from recycled plastic and suspended from a single multi-drop ceiling rose, it can be fully customised, from the cord lengths and colour to the metal finish, which made it feel much more personal to the room.

Spark & Bell are a really interesting company in themselves. Founded in Brighton in 2015 by former fine arts photographer Emer Gillespie, Spark & Bell is known for its beautifully handmade lighting and relaxed, collaborative approach. The family-run brand creates made-to-order pieces for both homes and commercial spaces, working closely with designers to create lighting that feels personal, thoughtful and a little bit different.

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

I absolutely love this statement piece, the slight nod to a flower petal shape, the sustainability aspect (being made from recycled plastic) and how it sets the space apart from the kitchen itself. It's one of the first things you see when you look down the room, making it the perfect focal point against the other design details in the space.

Like the island lights, because this light is on a dimmer, I can easily shift the mood in the room, keeping things soft and ambient when hosting a dinner party, or turning the brightness up when the table’s pushed back and the kids are using the space to play.

I’ve paired the pendant light with another USB rechargeable table lamp on the table and a floor lamp nearby to create a layered scheme that gives the space a warm, relaxed ambience.