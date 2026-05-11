How to plan the perfect light-filled home – 3 experts share the tricks of the trade to create a home that's light, bright and welcoming

Ever walked into a space and found yourself feeling instantly calmed? We bet such an interior made the most of light, creating a bright, welcoming space that aligned with the natural world, simple living and general feel-good vibes.

MEET THE EXPERTS Michelle Halford, interior stylist and designer at the Designer Chaser and author of The Quiet Home (£27, Mitchell Beazley) ‘A light-filled home feels both calming and quietly energising' Lara Clarke, Founder of Lara Clarke Interiors ‘A light and bright home makes you feel instantly calm and restored' Sophie Allport, Artist and Co-Founder of Sophie Allport ‘There's something uplifting about spaces that feel airy and full of light. They often make me feel calmer and more inspired to be creative'

But how do you go about planning such a space, when our homes are often busy, with lots of purpose and expectations?

‘In a world where we are constantly on the go, it's vital that our homes become a sanctuary – a soft place to land that feels airy, uplifting, and deeply personal,' says Lara. ‘For me, a light and bright home feels happy, fresh, and welcoming,' agrees Sophie. ‘Simply put, homes that make the most of natural light tend to feel more positive and more enjoyable to live in,' says Michelle.

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Let there be light

‘For me, it always starts with an awareness of how natural light moves through a space. Light plays a big role in how a home feels emotionally,' says Michelle. ‘It's not about everything being bright all the time, but about creating spaces that feel airy, balanced, and gently uplifting as the light changes throughout the day.'

Lara advises avoiding harsh contrasts, which can ‘stop' the eye. ‘Paint woodwork in a light, tonal shade rather than a stark, heavy contrast, as dark frames can make a window feel like a boundary, whereas lighter tones allow the eye to travel through to the view beyond, blurring the lines between inside and out.'

‘Orientation is also key,' says Michelle. ‘Southfacing rooms receive the most consistent natural light, making them ideal for living areas where we spend most of our time. If you're renovating or reworking a layout, consider how rooms are positioned and whether windows, doors or openings can be used to draw light deeper into the home.'

Tricks of the trade

‘Think of mirrors as “internal windows” – rather than just hanging one centrally, position a large-scale mirror opposite a light source or adjacent to a window to bounce sunshine into the deeper corners of the room,' says Lara.

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'Choose furniture pieces that fit your space – light colours maintain a sense of openness.' Sophie Allport, Artist and Co-Founder of Sophie Allport

‘Mirrors don't just reflect light; they create a sense of depth and make rooms feel more open,' agrees Sophie. ‘Try to think beyond mirrors to other reflective and light-enhancing surfaces, too,' suggests Michelle. ‘Materials such as marble, glass, polished metal and glazed tiles gently catch and reflect light, helping it move through a space.'

Sophie adds: ‘Glass-pane doors are fantastic because they let light flow from room to room.' ‘Embrace negative space, too,' says Michelle. ‘By practising restraint when it comes to decorating, you'll prevent visual overload and give light room to breathe.' She also adds: ‘Lighter furniture, rounded forms and layered textures tend to feel softer and more open, while heavier pieces can be used sparingly to anchor a room. It's about balance – creating interiors that feel grounded yet airy, considered yet relaxed, and ultimately uplifting to live in.'

Colour Choices

‘I almost always start with a neutral palette. Neutrals provide a quiet framework – they create balance and harmony without competing for attention, allowing light to work its magic,' says Michelle. Lara agrees: ‘Avoid the urge to paint everything a flat, bright white, which can often feel cold. Instead, opt for a palette of stony neutrals or soft, chalky tones, which respond to the changing light.'

For similar floor paint, try Shirting and Gauze Mid intelligent floor paint, £43 for 1ltr, Little Greene (Image credit: Future PLC/ James Merrell)

Sophie likes a little more colour, but still keeps things soft: ‘I love creams, pale blues, soft greens – shades that feel fresh and airy, often resembling the outdoors. I like to layer these with gentle pops of colour, through accessories or prints, so the space never feels flat.'

‘Across the home, I favour gentle hues with similar undertones to create a sense of flow,' continues Michelle. ‘Lighter shades help spaces feel open and airy, while darker tones are used sparingly to add depth or anchor a room.'

Furniture that flows

‘Furniture plays a big role in how light moves through a space, so scale and proportion are key,' says Michelle. ‘In smaller rooms, choosing fewer pieces helps maintain openness and allows light to circulate, while generous pieces – a modular sofa, a large rug, or an oversized mirror – can anchor a larger room, with lighter, secondary elements layered around it so the space still feels breathable.'

Lara adds: ‘Furniture on legs, rather than blocky, floor-length pieces, allows light to pass underneath and creates a sense of continuity.'

STYLING MOMENTS

‘Less is often more when it comes to creating light, airy interiors,' says Michelle. ‘Clearing visual clutter is important, but restraint doesn't mean stripping a space of personality. It's about being intentional – choosing what stays and giving those pieces room to breathe.'

Lara loves to bring nature in: ‘It's the essential final layer in any interior. I love using oversized potted plants to ground a room; they provide a living, sculptural element that softens architectural lines.' ‘You might have guessed – I love a pattern!' laughs Sophie. ‘Florals, animals, birds, leaves… anything inspired by nature.'

‘Often, it's the quiet details that create a home that feels nurturing and light-filled,' says Michelle.

NEED TO KNOW… EASY WINS FOR A BRIGHTER HOME

Lara shares her top tips

Consider using glazed internal doors to 'borrow' light from other spaces.

Move away from stark white woodwork and instead paint your skirting and architraves in a soft tonal shade that matches your walls.

Place a large-scale mirror opposite your primary light source to double the visual depth of the room.

Declutter your surfaces and lean into bespoke joinery to hide daily life.