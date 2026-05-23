5 outdoor kitchen trends to get your garden ready for hosting and dining – from low-cost paint updates to lighting that adds ambience

The promise of a sunny weekend makes our minds immediately go to eating and cooking outside, but what the mind naturally forgets over the course of the year, is the many trips inside to the kitchen that doing so entails.

It's among these trips, lugging cutlery, condiments, extra plates etc outside, that your mind naturally drifts towards a curiosity of building an outdoor kitchen.

While a BBQ station or a pizza oven area is nothing to be sniffed at, creating an outdoor kitchen means thinking outside of the realms of cooking itself. Storage, prep areas, layout, and dining areas are all important things to consider, just like you would for the kitchen inside your home.

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Whether you're in the midst of planning an outdoor kitchen or you're just starting to collate inspiration, outdoor kitchen trends for 2026 offer more of a creative vision than ever before. From colour to tech, you'll be the envy of your neighbours with these ideas.

1. Indoor/outdoor living

(Image credit: Neptune)

Typically, outdoor kitchens have a slightly rustic or industrial look, mainly because of the materials used to match to your existing garden. However, this year, we're seeing an increase in outdoor kitchens that look similar to designs seen inside the home.

Neptune's new outdoor kitchen, The Broadway, is the perfect example of bringing the traditional Shaker look and built-in kitcen cabinetry to outdoor living.

‘When it came to designing the new Broadway outdoor kitchen we looked to the surrounding Cotswold countryside, its colours and honest materials. We chose Neptune’s classic Cactus shade to work in harmony with the greens of the surrounding countryside or to bring a feeling of nature to more urban settings,' explains Fred Horlock, design director at Neptune.

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If you can't commit to this style of cabinetry outside, adding homely accessories such as jute rugs, bar stools and table lamps will inspire a more sophisticated scheme.

Dunelm Scalloped Edge Smooth Fibre Clay Plant Pot £25 at Dunelm Adding these terracotta plant pots around a garden will add colour and greenery to the space. Dunelm Terazza Outdoor Kitchen Double Unit £489 at Dunelm If you have a smaller outdoor kitchen, this Dunelm two door unit is the perfect shape and size. nkuku Reclaimed Iron Kadai With Grill - Small £250 at nkuku A fire pit is perfect for a Cotswold outdoor kitchen - this reclaimed iron style feels authentic and unpolished.

2. Playful, colourful spaces

(Image credit: Little Greene)

It's no secret that paint has powerful qualities. It has the ability to transform how a space feels, so if you're looking to add an uplifting quality to your outdoor kitchen this summer, a fresh lick of paint is an effective and low-cost method.

'You don’t need to revamp the whole space to make an impact; a simple update, such as painting a side wall or adding a pop of colour to garden furniture, can make an outdoor kitchen or dining area feel renewed,' explains Ruth Mottershead, creative director of Little Greene.

Bright shades of orange, yellow and pink will bring a sunny atmosphere no matter the weather, whereas nature-inspired colours offer a more subdued look.

'For something more subtle, use green tones that blend beautifully with their natural surroundings. Or carry your interior colour palette outdoors to create a seamless flow between the outside and in,' Ruth adds.