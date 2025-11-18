Big Dreams, Small Budget: How we’re slowly renovating our Suffolk cottage to create a home we love without breaking the bank

Committed home renovators David and Andrew Harrison-Colley (better known on Instagram as The Home Boys) are part of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing their thoughts on making a home together and living through the tricky parts. See the rest of their articles here.

We had big ideas when we first started renovating our Suffolk cottage.

Moodboards? Plentiful. Pinterest boards? Excessive. But reality hit fairly quickly - between a crumbling outbuilding to demolish, structural glazing to pay for, and a cost-of-living crisis, we knew we’d have to get smart if we wanted to bring the dream to life without draining our savings (or our sanity).

So we changed tack. Instead of trying to finish the entire house at once or match the glossy perfection of the places we’d bookmarked online, we started to think in phases. What could we do now that would make the space more liveable - without breaking the bank?

Turns out, plenty.

The mindset shift: not perfect, but personal

Our goal isn’t a show home. It’s a space that feels like us. One that’s warm, relaxed, a little bit vintage, a little bit modern - and crucially, achievable.

Some of that has meant trying to make peace with slower progress (we’re still working on that!). Living with exposed plaster for a while. Keeping a well-worn sofa because it still does the job.

But some of it has been more intentional - smart swaps, clever compromises, and a lot of DIY.

We’ve found ourselves weighing each decision with the same question: will this make the space feel better now, and still work for us later?

Sometimes that means spending where it counts - on glazing, insulation, plumbing and electrics. Other times, it means rolling up our sleeves and doing the hard graft ourselves. Which brings us to…

The floor that nearly finished us (but was worth every penny)

One of our proudest wins? Our terracotta floor.

We sourced 60 square metres of handmade terracotta tiles for under £2,900 - a fraction of what we’d have spent on higher-end flooring. They’re full of warmth, texture, and character, and we’ve used them across several rooms to create flow and consistency.

But instead of hiring a tiler, we laid them ourselves.

We won’t lie: it was brutal. Every single tile needed soaking, hand-placing, cleaning, sealing, and grouting. By the end of it, we weren’t sure we could bend at the waist ever again, and our knees may never recover!

But looking at them now, (especially when there’s some winter sun streaming in through the doors), we know it was worth it.

We saved thousands in labour costs, and the tiles have become one of the most-loved features of our renovation - imperfect in all the right ways.

Spending where it matters (and saving where we can)

One of the biggest mindset shifts we’ve had to make during this renovation is accepting that we can’t afford to “do it all” at once - but we can do it well, if we’re careful about where the budget goes.

We’ve saved money in some areas by going for off-the-shelf solutions and customising them ourselves. Our kitchen is a mix of B&Q carcasses and doors but making custom filler panels ourselves to create an in-frame cabinet look. It looks completely bespoke, but cost a fraction of a traditional handmade kitchen - especially since we fitted it ourselves (with a lot of patience, a trusty laser-level, and only one or two meltdowns with getting them to fit in the space).

On the flip side, we chose to invest in things that would be difficult (or impossible) to change later. Like our structural glazing and the slimline sliding doors - a big upfront cost, but one that completely transformed how the house feels. They flood the space with natural light, connect us to the garden, and have made even the coldest Suffolk mornings feel brighter.

Another example? The glass roof that links our old cottage to the new extension. It might not have been essential, but it brings in so much light that the whole open-plan space feels bigger and more uplifting - even on grey days. And since we did something similar in our old Brixton flat and loved it, we knew it would be worth repeating.

Why vintage wins (and what we’ve learned from it)

We’ve always leaned towards vintage and preloved pieces - not just because they’re often more affordable, but because they bring warmth and soul that no flat-pack can replicate.

Some of our favourite items have been sourced from local auctions, charity shops, and even the odd tip shop. There was the time David spotted a rattan rocking chair at the local recycling centre for £10, didn’t get it, regretted it immediately… and went back the next day only to find it gone. We still talk about that chair. It haunts us.

And then there are the things we did say yes to - like the vintage barrister’s bookcase we found while living in London. We knew exactly where it would go in the new kitchen, even though the extension hadn’t even been built yet (or approved!). It lived in the corner of our small flat for months, waiting for its moment - and when it finally slotted into its forever spot, it made the whole floorplan make sense.

These are the kinds of choices that stretch a budget, but also add personality. You’re not just buying storage - you’re buying a story. And while sourcing second-hand can take time, it can also lead to pieces you’ll treasure forever.

Embracing the “for now” version

We’ve come to accept that not every room will be finished straight away. Some bits will be temporary. Some will be placeholder solutions. And that’s okay.

Because we’re not trying to win awards - we’re trying to build a home we can grow into. We’re learning to find joy in the small wins. A cupboard door that finally closes. A secondhand mirror that bounces light around the room. A cheap rug that makes a cold floor feel cosy.

None of it’s perfect. But it’s ours.

Final thoughts

If you’re renovating and your budget feels stretched, here’s what we’ve learned: you don’t need to do it all, and you certainly don’t need to do it all now. A phased, thoughtful, mix-and-match approach can lead to a home that’s more personal, more layered, and more resilient.

You might even find it means more in the end - because every inch was earned.