Sarah Handley's avatar
By
published
Sarah Handley
Sarah Handley
Section Editor – Renovation

Sarah Handley has been Ideal Home’s Section Editor for Renovation since September 2024, following three years of looking after the site's home finance content. She has been a journalist since 2007 and has worked for a range of titles including Homebuilding & Renovating, Real Homes, GoodtoKnow, The Money Edit and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.