These are the 7 huge mistakes to avoid if you want to nail your kitchen extension on a budget, from dodgy DIY to no contingency fund

Taking on substantial home improvements can be an expensive task. And when you're working with a small pot, it's even more important that you spend it wisely to get the results you want. And that means avoiding common mistakes that could send your project costs soaring.

When it comes to extending your kitchen on a budget, there are lots of tactics you can utilise to keep costs under control. But while it's absolutely worth understanding what you should do, it's equally important to understand what you shouldn't.

We've spoken to numerous kitchen design experts to curate this list of errors to avoid if you want to keep a handle on your kitchen extension budget.

1. Taking on DIY beyond your skillset

When you are planning a kitchen extension, a really good way to keep costs as low as possible is to do as much of it as you can yourself.

However, this can quickly become a false economy if you undertake tasks that are beyond your capabilities as a DIYer. You could not only end up being completely dissatisfied with the end result, but you could potentially cause damage or problems that prove seriously costly to put right.

If you want to DIY any elements of your kitchen extension, make sure it's tasks that you can complete well to avoid a false economy (Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

2. Scrimping on your builder

Cost cutting when it comes to your builder can be a dangerous move. Finding a good builder is crucial to project success, and they will be capable of bringing your project in on time and budget, and will be able to help find cost-effective solutions where needed.

Debra Hutt, kitchen design expert at Wren Kitchens, says: 'Choosing the right builder is paramount to the success of your project. Utilise resources to find accredited professionals in your area and engage multiple builders to obtain quotes and assess their experience with similar projects. Establishing a payment plan and understanding the aftercare services they offer will provide added peace of mind.'

If you get a quote that seems too good to be true, it probably is.

3. Not having a contingency budget

If you want to keep your kitchen extension on track and on budget, it's worth having a contingency fund in place (Image credit: Future/Douglas Gibb)

Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr, says: 'Don’t forget that there can be hidden costs, which is why it’s always worth including a contingency within your budget.'

This will help keep your project moving should you come across an issue that was only spotted when you started the work, or help you weather any price increases for materials.

James Bernard, director of Plus Rooms adds: 'There’s nothing worse than embarking on a major project, disrupting your living conditions, and getting to a point that you can’t finish off. You almost put yourself in a worse position if this happens than when you started.'

Aim to keep 10-20% of your total budget as a contingency fund.

4. Ignoring rules and regulations to save money

Depending on where you live, how big your kitchen extension ideas are, and where you plan on positioning the extension, you may need to secure a series of permissions or agreements before you start work.

These may include things like:

Al Bruce says: 'Remember, to familiarise yourself with local building regulations and seek planning permission if needed, these will also be an additional cost to factor in.'

While these costs may eat into an already tight budget, flouting the rules can cost even more. Ignoring the party wall act could leave you having to fork out legal costs, while not having planning permission could mean you have to make alterations to, or even completely undo, your kitchen extension at your own expense.

5. Going too big with your extension

Even a small kitchen extension can transform how you live in the space (Image credit: Future/David Giles)

Even if you are on a tight budget for your kitchen extension, it can be tempting to create as much space as possible to make your budget stretch as far as it can. However you could end up with more space than you need, and face additional costs trying to fill it.

Jessica-Ruth Smith, owner and lead designer at Studio Smith Interior Design, says: 'For me, the square meterage is always the first place to look to save if cost is a key factor in the project. The temptation is to “go big” as homeowners think this will make the most difference to the feel of their home, but if you are able to really carefully plan the layout of a smaller extension, you can have all the benefits of extra space, but with some pretty serious savings.'

Sadie Morris, co-Founder and lead interior designer at Southern Homes adds: 'When there's too much space, it can be difficult to fill it appropriately, and the room may feel overly vast and lacking in character. This often leads to adding unnecessary cabinetry, which further inflates costs.

'Take the time to think about how you intend to use the space and focus on what you truly need, rather than just maximizing the square footage. Otherwise, you might end up with an expensive, empty box tacked onto your home, lacking in personality.'

6. Opting for cheap flooring and worktops

As with doing DIY that is beyond your skillset, opting for cheap materials in high-use spaces could end up costing you in the long run.

Gareth Davies, design director at Classic Interiors, says: 'Worktops and flooring need to withstand daily wear, so it’s worth investing in durable materials.'

But while it's actually more cost-effective in the long run to spend in certain areas, you will be able to make savings elsewhere, without compromising on quality.

Take roof windows as an example. 'Skylights and bifold doors add impact but can be expensive,' adds Gareth. 'If budget is a concern, a single large picture window can bring in plenty of natural light for less.'

A picture window could be a cost-effective alternative to a rooflight, but still flood your new space with light (Image credit: Future/Chris Snook)

7. Not having a realistic budget

'Finally, don’t forget to set a realistic budget for your kitchen design and discuss with your kitchen designer what is included in the overall cost,' advises Al Bruce. 'This will ensure you know what the final fee will be and you can get started on the fun part (without any worry of hidden costs) of designing your dream kitchen.'

Costs will vary depending on where you live, the size of the space and the specification, but Debra from Wren Kitchens adds: 'On average, you can expect to pay between £1,320 and £2,500 per square metre'.

Once you've decided this is the right project for your home, you'll need to understand how long a kitchen extension takes so you can plan accordingly.

If you've got a kitchen extension on your wish list, or are reaping the benefits of an extended kitchen space, let us know all about it in the comments below.