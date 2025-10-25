3 design tricks for making your kitchen look bigger and brighter in the winter months – as recommended by kitchen experts

As we head into the winter months, natural light in our homes is few and far between. A kitchen is often one of the worst culprits - situated at the back of a house, it can be hard for natural light to come streaming in, and when it comes to early mornings and evenings during the winter, you likely won't see it venture into the kitchen at all.

While we love to make things cosy with warm, earthy kitchen colour schemes and kitchen lamps that add ambience to an evening, maximising natural light where possible is always the overall aim.

We can't control the weather and amount of sunlight but we can tweak kitchen designs to make a space feel as light and bright as possible.

1. Include glass-fronted cabinets

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

If you're in the planning stage of a kitchen renovation, it's a great opportunity to find ways to incorporate light into the layout. Glass-fronted cabinet doors will help to bounce light around a space, but they're also handy for breaking up long banks of cabinetry, which can sometimes look quite heavy and imposing.

'If your kitchen doesn’t get masses of natural light, think about where you can ‘borrow’ it from. Internal glazing or reeded glass doors allow sunlight to filter through from adjoining rooms while still maintaining privacy,' explains Carina Raymond, interior designer and founder of Studio Raymond. 'Even an open shelf with a mirrored back can help draw light deeper into the space.'

Glass-fronted cabinets have the added bonus of acting as a decorative feature - keep your finest crockery and cookbooks on show to give your kitchen an injection of personality.

2. Consider reflective surfaces throughout

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Lizze Orme)

It's easy to think that maximising light comes down to choosing the best kitchen lighting ideas, but actually, it's a decision that will come into choosing every one of your kitchen features.

Kitchen surfaces, tiles and paint will all contribute to a bright and light cooking space if they have a slight gloss and a natural reflection.

'Reflective surfaces bounce natural light around the kitchen, helping to give a feeling of space and airiness while also offering a contrast to matt materials within the design,' explains Nicolle Whyte, design director at Olive & Barr.

'Consider incorporating glass-fronted cabinets and natural stone worktops which both offer varied degrees of reflection. Another tip is to add a mirrored backsplash behind your cooker, a brilliant way to enhance light but also reflect views beyond the room into other areas of your home or garden,' she adds.

3. Support natural light with task lighting

(Image credit: Willis & Stone)

When natural light fails, it's time to bring in artificial light to support it. Think of task lighting like the backing dancers - it's not the main event, but helps to enhance the natural light available.

'Natural light should always be the hero, but you can support it with a well-considered mix of warm metallics, soft paint finishes and low-level glows from hidden LEDs,' echoes Carina Raymond. 'The goal is a kitchen that feels sun-kissed by day and softly illuminated by night, without ever losing its warmth or personality.'

Under-cabinet lighting and in-cabinet LEDs work wonders for illuminating your kitchen storage without feeling like you've turned all of the lights on. This is a quick fix too, as they are so many adhesive options available that are super affordable.

Sensio Sensio Zeta Led Under Kitchen Cabinet Spot Light £42 at John Lewis These spotlights are perfect for sticking under cabinets or shelves. Gritin Gritin Under Cabinet Kitchen Lights £15.99 at Amazon UK Sensor lights are ideal for inside cupboards - I would put these in a pantry or larder unit. SIBI LIGHTING Under Cabinet Lights Wireless Usb Rechargeable £15.19 at Amazon UK Similarly to those above, these lights can be recharged with a USB for easy use.

It's the big and small things that can make a kitchen feel bigger and brighter - consider it throughout the design process and when decorating and you'll have a light-filled space you want to spend time in.