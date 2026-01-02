Small kitchens can have pantries too - this is how I converted a tiny broom cupboard into a storage hero

When storage space in your home is tight yet in demand, every unused nook counts. In my own kitchen, a small broom cupboard had become a bit of a dumping ground – awkward, cluttered, and far from useful. It also didn't feel like the right place to keep cleaning tools, so a plan was needed.

Inspired by clever kitchen storage ideas, I decided to rethink the space and turn it into a compact pantry that would work hard without taking over the room.

I didn't want to spend a lot, or have it take weeks to execute, so I knew it would take some careful planning, but the excitement of having a smart, if not petit pantry, spurred me on. This is how I did it...

The plan

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jon Day)

The cupboard was fairly compact so the goal was to make it functional without feeling cramped. I needed to rehouse the brooms, brushes and cleaning kit that were currently living there, and be realistic with my ideas to make the most of the small space I had to work with.

I also wanted to re-think the door, as it opened outwards into the kitchen and felt quite imposing. Instead, my plan was to opt for an internal bi-folding door to save space.

I measured the depth and width inside the cupboard carefully and planned shallow shelving to keep everything visible and within reach. Inspired by classic pantry ideas, I wanted it to feel considered rather than purely practical, so I opted for a light and bright colour palette and consistent storage containers to create a sense of calm.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

Budget was also a key factor, so wherever possible I reused existing shelves and focused spend on a few smart upgrades. Wire hanging baskets are great for keeping veg visible and labelling everything clearly meant the whole family would know exactly where each food item was.

I knew my biggest spend was going to be replacing the door, but I felt it would make a real difference to the overall space, plus I could save on costs by doing most of the work myself.

With my plans drawn up, and the cleaning gear re-homed to our small utility room, I was ready to get started turning my dream into a reality.

Shop pantry storage solutions

The execution

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

First, everything came out of the cupboard and a full declutter took place- a necessary but slightly overwhelming step.

Max Wilson, storage expert and co-founder of Pocket Storage explains how to get started if you're feeling the same way.

'Kitchen cabinets can quickly become cluttered with gadgets, spices, out-of-date sundries and non-essential items. Go through your pantry and cupboards one at a time, grouping similar items together. Use clear, stackable containers for dry goods and clever organisers such as the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Baking Tray Organiser, for things that don't stack easily. Get rid of any duplicate gadgets or appliances you haven't used in a year to free-up space for things you do use.'

Following my declutter (which unearthed our long-forgotten waffle maker!) I removed the old hooks from the inside walls and gave the cupboard a fresh coat of durable, wipeable paint to instantly brighten it up. I went for the same soft white shade as my kitchen walls for cohesion, Timeless by Dulux.

The Bellwood packet organiser, £25 from Umbra, keeps small treats and packets neatly in one place. (Image credit: Umbra)

Next, I fitted simple wood shelves across the entire width of the space, at varying heights to accommodate tins, jars and packets, using a spice organiser to keep my most-used seasonings front and centre. Clear storage jars and labelled containers helped keep things organised and made the most of the shallow depth- a great small kitchen storage idea that doesn't waste an inch of space.

The trickiest part of the project was fitting the bifold door, which I enlisted the help of a handyman for. Luckily, said handyman was my Dad, whose DIY skills never fail to impress.

A bi-folding door, much like when used for a shower cubicle or a free-standing pantry, works by splitting the door into two (or sometimes more) narrow panels that fold back on themselves when opened, rather than swinging out into the room.

Dad explained, 'The door panels are hinged together along their vertical edges. One panel is fixed to the door frame with a pivot or hinge, while the other folds inwards as the door opens. When you pull the handle, the panels concertina together, stacking neatly to one side of the opening. This reduces the amount of floor space needed compared with a traditional hinged door, making it ideal for tight kitchen layouts and small pantries.'

(Image credit: Howdens)

'At the top of the door, a slim track is usually fitted inside the frame. Rollers or a pivot guide the movement of the panels, keeping the door aligned and allowing it to open and close smoothly.'

Though relatively straightforward to install, I was glad I had Dad on hand, and in just an afternoon, the new door was fitted, and the broom cupboard glow-up was complete.

The results

I'm chuffed with how handy my new pantry is and the bifold door works perfectly. (Image credit: Future)

What was once an overlooked broom cupboard is now one of the most useful parts of my kitchen. The pantry keeps worktops clear, makes meal prep easier and has actually helped cut down on food waste because everything is visible at a glance.

Best of all, it proves that you don’t need a walk-in pantry to have smart, stylish storage – just a bit of planning and a willingness to see small kitchens differently.

And the doors really have been revolutionary for the space. Whereas before the open cupboard door would cut off half the kitchen, now with the neat bi-fold door, the pantry can be left open during cooking, and the space still feels open and accessible.

So are you eyeing up a small space that could be repurposed as a storage saviour? If so I would encourage you to carve out some time this winter to make your plan a reality, as now I know it can be done, no small space in my house is safe from me (and most probably my long-suffering Dad) to transform.