Is a conservatory kitchen a huge mistake? It could be, if you ignore the wisdom of these design experts

The idea of locating a kitchen in a conservatory is, on paper, a good one. Oodles of light for starters and a beautiful airy, spacious feel even if your home is on the small side.

Extending your kitchen into a conservatory can transform the hub of your home into a space that feels part of the outside too, with views of the garden and a more open feeling – a joy during the warmer months and a big positive if you love entertaining.

Below, with the help of experts, we look at the pros and cons of whether you should extend your kitchen into a conservatory and delve into the costs, whether it adds value and how to go about it if you want one.

Is a conservatory kitchen a good idea?

A conservatory kitchen can create a beautiful aspect in your home, there's no doubt about it. A good kitchen designer can help you design the cabinetry around the glass walls and factor in blinds for the summer months and how to make a conservatory warm for autumn and winter.

If you love your garden and being outside generally, then extending your kitchen into your conservatory can create a seamless design feature that's very functional.

However, there are some aspects that, if not designed well, could leave you with a space that doesn't work at all for your home. After all, older conservatories have a bit of a reputation for being too hot in the summer and too cold in the winter and noisy when it rains. With glass walls, your options for cabinet placement also need careful consideration.

'While it offers a cost-effective and aesthetically pleasing solution, it's important to address potential challenges such as temperature control, utilities (power, water & waste) connections and storage limitations,' explains Debra Hutt, kitchen design expert of Wren Kitchens. 'Careful planning and consultation with professionals can help in creating a functional and beautiful space that enhances your home's value and liveability.'

Debra Hutt Social Links Navigation Kitchen design expert, Wren Kitchens Debra Hutt is a kitchen expert at Wren with over five years of experience. Her expertise lies in storage solutions, maximising space in homes of all sizes. She also has a focus on quality, accessibility, and sustainability, providing timeless kitchen designs that work for everyone and will last the test of time.

Make sure you consider the pros and cons before settling on locating or extending your kitchen in a conservatory.

Pros of a conservatory kitchen

Cost-effective. According to Debra, conservatories often require less structural support compared to traditional extensions, 'This makes them a more affordable option for increasing your kitchen's footprint.'

According to Debra, conservatories often require less structural support compared to traditional extensions, 'This makes them a more affordable option for increasing your kitchen's footprint.' Beautiful natural light (and lots of it) Tom Howley, creative design director of Tom Howley says, 'A conservatory or orangery-style extension can be a striking way to add both space and character to your home, particularly if you want to create a light-filled kitchen that feels seamlessly connected to the outdoors.'

Tom Howley, creative design director of Tom Howley says, 'A conservatory or orangery-style extension can be a striking way to add both space and character to your home, particularly if you want to create a light-filled kitchen that feels seamlessly connected to the outdoors.' Brings the outside in. 'Merging your kitchen with a conservatory fosters a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, providing easy access to your garden and creating an ideal space for entertaining. Indoor-outdoor living is an evergreen trend within interiors, and connection with the outdoors has been said to have wellbeing benefits too,' says Debra.

Tom Howley Social Links Navigation Creative design director, Tom Howley Tom Howley founded the eponymous luxury British kitchen company in 2004, and now serves as its creative design director. With 20 showrooms across the UK, Tom Howley specialises in fitting beautiful, bespoke kitchen designs crafted from the finest materials. In recent years, Tom Howley has expanded its offering to include ‘bolt-on’ spaces such as boot rooms, walk-in pantries, media walls, home bars, bedrooms, walk-in wardrobes, dressing rooms, and office spaces.

Cons of a conservatory kitchen

Glass-heavy structure. 'This means less wall space for cabinetry, so storage solutions need to be carefully planned,' says Tom.

'This means less wall space for cabinetry, so storage solutions need to be carefully planned,' says Tom. Temperature changes . As lovely as the natural light is, it comes with a downside, as Tom explains, 'Temperature control is another key factor, as conservatories can be prone to overheating in summer and feeling too cool in winter without proper insulation, ventilation, and heating.'

. As lovely as the natural light is, it comes with a downside, as Tom explains, 'Temperature control is another key factor, as conservatories can be prone to overheating in summer and feeling too cool in winter without proper insulation, ventilation, and heating.' Additional supplementary works. There's a possibility you may have to move supplies, Debra explains, 'Depending on proximity to existing utilities supplies and connections, be sure to consult with your builder to ensure the resighting of utilities is not going to be too problematic and accurate costs are included in your budget.'

There's a possibility you may have to move supplies, Debra explains, 'Depending on proximity to existing utilities supplies and connections, be sure to consult with your builder to ensure the resighting of utilities is not going to be too problematic and accurate costs are included in your budget.' Interruption to flow. 'If doors are required to separate the space from the main house, this could also affect the overall flow of the layout,' advises Tom.

How much does a kitchen conservatory cost?

How much your conservatory kitchen will cost does depend on various factors including the kitchen style you've chosen and whether electrical and plumbing needs to be moved.

'The cost of a kitchen extension varies based on factors such as size, design complexity, and location,' agrees Debra. 'On average, you can expect to pay between £1,320 and £2,500 per square metre, as stated by Wren Kitchens . For instance, a 20-square-metre extension could range from £25,200 to £33,600. It's important to note that these figures are averages, and actual costs will vary based on specific project requirements and regional differences.'

As with all building work, it's good to get some quotes in and to evaluate which company suits your requirements and budget best.

What should I consider before opting for a conservatory kitchen?

There are several things you need to consider when bringing your conservatory kitchen ideas to life.

Planning permission

One of the most important is around whether you need planning permission or not. 'Planning permission is an important consideration, though in many cases, a conservatory or orangery falls under permitted development rights, meaning formal approval may not be required,' advises Tom. 'That said, seeking expert advice is always recommended to ensure compliance with local regulations.'

Debra agrees, 'Determining whether your extension requires planning permission is crucial. If permission is necessary, be prepared for a response time of up to 8 weeks, or up to 13 weeks for more complex applications. Ensuring your extension complements the existing structure by using similar materials can facilitate a smoother approval process.'

If you want the conservatory space open to the rest of your home, you will need to comply with Building Regulations.

Design decisions

You will also need to factor in effective temperature control and insulation so that your kitchen is functional all year round. When it comes to layout, you will need to ensure you have adequate space to store all you need, and enough power outlets for all of your appliances, even the ones you might only pull out occasionally.

If you really want to have wall cabinets, you could keep the kitchen end of a kitchen diner within the solid walls of your home, and create a dining area in the conservatory to enjoy views of the garden.

You should also consider other aspects of the design carefully. 'Kitchen flooring ideas and furniture choices should be considered carefully to ensure durability and comfort in a space that experiences higher levels of natural light,' says Tom.

Depending on your requirements, building a more solid extension might be a more suitable option, although this may cost more. You could always incorporate roof windows and bifold or sliding doors to help bring in light and improve connection with the garden.

FAQs

Will a conservatory kitchen add value to my home?

If done well and if you've chosen the right builder and architect, then a conservatory kitchen can add value to your home.

'It can enhance market appeal as a well-designed conservatory kitchen extension can create an open, light-filled space that appeals to potential buyers, thereby increasing your property's desirability,' says Debra. 'In terms of monetary value, this will depend on location, design, and quality of materials.'

But if you're not planning on selling your home anytime soon, then there is other value to consider too. Blending a kitchen and conservatory can create a wonderful family space that's perfect for entertaining, which can be transformative.

Would you ever put your kitchen in a conservatory? Let us know in the comments below.