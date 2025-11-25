As a room decor editor, I always recommend The White Company’s Christmas range – and right now is the only time you can get 20% off its bestsellers
The White Company's answer to Black Friday, the White Week, is live!
The White Company isn’t one to regularly have sales. Which, of course, makes it all the more exciting when the rare occasion to shop the brand with discounts arises. This week is one of those rare opportunities, as The White Company’s White Week sale has officially started with 20% off the entire site. This is the only time of the year you can get The White Company’s bestselling Christmas range for discounted prices.
The White Week sale is The White Company’s answer to Black Friday deals – which are currently also in full swing as retailers are starting early ahead of the official Black Friday, which falls on the 28th November this year. All you need to do to take advantage of the site-wide 20% off is apply code WHITE20 at checkout, and you’re all set.
While you have until Monday 1st December (also known as Cyber Monday) to shop the sale, I wouldn't wait around as I predict many of the brand's bestsellers will be sold out by then.
As a Room Decor Editor here at Ideal Home, I look at all the Christmas collections from all the brands and retailers from the middle of summer all the way up to Christmas itself. So I know which are the best artificial Christmas trees to invest in, where to shop for Christmas decorations and more. The White Company is a brand I rate highly for classic and timeless decorations that I always recommend to friends and family.
So these are The White Company deals from its Christmas offering that I think are worth it and that should be on your radar this White Week…
Top picks
Year after year, this is The White Company's bestselling Christmas tree and it's currently ranked as the 'best overall tree' in Ideal Home's best artificial Christmas tree guide. Available in three different sizes (6ft, 7.5ft and 9ft), I was impressed by the realistic look and high quality of this tree during our Christmas tree shoot earlier this year.
The White Company's inclusion candles are among its bestsellers each year and something that many other brands regularly try to create dupes for because they're just so good. The most popular this time of year is undoubtedly the Winter candle with Christmassy notes of cinnamon, cloves and orange.
The White Company is one of the best places to buy Christmas lights, as they are both pretty and original, much like these glittery fir cones, which beautifully glisten when the LED lights are switched on.
The White Company's glass baubles, like this frosted-looking design, are timeless and will never go out of style. And while the savings on just one bauble might not seem like much, if you get a whole set, you'll see the difference.
Eucalyptus is a great addition to Christmas decor as it's both festive and fresh, even if it's artificial like in this majestic-looking garland. But as with most faux Christmas greenery from the brand, this garland, too, looks very realistic.
Whether you have yet to decorate your front door or are after something to jazz up the backs of your dining chairs for the festive hosting season, this petite beaded wreath from The White Company is perfect - especially now that it's less than £15.
Which deals do you have your eye on this Black Friday and White Week?
