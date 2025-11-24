The kitchen storage trend I regret falling for – an open pantry might look great on Instagram, but this is why I ditched mine after 6 months

Over the course of my adult life, I've had a total of 6 different kitchens, each of which has featured a questionable trend in some way or another. However, out of all of them, the one kitchen trend I regret falling for over all the others was the open pantry.

When the kitchen trend for open pantries first kicked off a couple of years ago, I was obsessed with the idea of one day turning a corner of my kitchen into a beautiful (and practical) display of fancy olive oils, tinned sardines and jars filled with preserves and pickles. I didn't have the space for one until I moved into my current flat almost a year ago and decided to give it a go.

It is a smart budget alternative to traditional pantry ideas as all you need is a set of shelves, either wall-hung or freestanding, and a few pretty containers. When done well, an open pantry can look amazing and be incredibly practical.

'An open pantry can provide a beautiful focal feature in a kitchen. It makes everything easy to reach, and because you can instantly see what you’ve got, it becomes much simpler to plan meals and write your shopping list,' explains Lisa Coe, professional organiser and founder of Happy Space Organised by Lisa.

Unfortunately, my attempt at an open pantry was not a success, and after living with it for less than a year, I'm already looking for a replacement pantry with doors this time.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

Why it didn't work for me

My open pantry was a very budget version of this trend, which might have contributed to why I didn't get on with it. I pulled it together using a secondhand set of shelves and used a mixture of containers and mini crates I already had. As a budget kitchen storage idea, I can't fault this trend. However, despite my best efforts, it looked terminally messy.

Despite regularly refilling my containers, it became a dumping ground for all the ingredients that didn't fit in the kitchen cupboards. It was also positioned just a bit too close to the dining table, so we had one or two breakages from things getting knocked off the shelves.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Jane Watson)

I quickly learnt that there is a big difference between stylised clutter, which can look eclectic and pretty and plain 'ole clutter. I'd dreamed of an open pantry with a posh London deli-style display; instead, I just had a messy set of shelves.

The high-maintenance nature of the open pantry was my undoing. 'Open pantries aren’t ideal if you prefer a more low-maintenance approach,' explains Lisa. 'If you like to just pop things away wherever they fit, without thinking too much about it, an open pantry can start to feel very high maintenance because everything is visible rather than being hidden behind cupboard doors.'

I'm not the only person who has been caught out by the maintenance required by an open pantry, according to Vicky Silverthorn, professional organiser and founder of You Need a Vicky. It is the decanting that most people struggle with.

'In my experience, many people who have transformed to this level of organisation have found it hard to keep on top of,' she adds. 'I like systems that can be maintained as they go rather than ones which need a full blitz now and then.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

What to try instead

Instead of the open pantry, I've upgraded to the next best thing, a fluted glass cabinet. This will give me the open pantry look, but the fluted glass doors are much more forgiving when it comes to hiding clutter; all you can see is a suggested outline of containers behind the glass.

Glass kitchen cabinet ideas have become a popular alternative to both the open pantry and the open shelving trend; however, the glass does mean they are still slightly more high-maintenance than a regular cabinet.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

If you want something even easier to keep on top of, then Lisa suggests a pantry-style cupboard. 'You still get that curated look when you open the doors, but it’s much lower maintenance. I tend to lean more towards baskets rather than jars for this, because baskets give you structure without the commitment of decanting,' she explains. 'You can keep everything in its original packaging, pop it straight back in, and it still looks organised and intentional.'

The trick to making an open pantry work

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

While I regret my attempt at the open pantry trend, just because it didn't work for me doesn't mean it won't work for your home. According to professional organisers, there are a few tricks you need to keep them looking good.

'You don’t have to decant everything for an open pantry to work,' says Lisa. 'A mix of baskets, a few well-chosen jars and some turntables can give you that elevated, curated look while still being practical and not too high maintenance.'

'The key thing to consider, though, is the upkeep. An open pantry is always on show, so it needs daily maintenance to keep it looking at its best. If you do choose to decant some items, you’ll also need a bit of extra space for backstock, as packets rarely fit fully into one jar. Without that space or a system that suits your lifestyle, things can start to feel cluttered quickly.'

Shop now