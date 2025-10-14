I thought it would be a bad idea to put a log burner in a conservatory, but heating experts say it could be key to a cosy garden room in winter

As temperatures drop and autumn truly settles in, if you have a conservatory, you might be preparing to avoid it for the next few months because it's just too cold. If that sounds like you, then it might be time to consider how to heat your conservatory so it remains comfortable and cosy all through the winter. Log burners are popular options for living rooms, but is it a really bad idea to put one in a conservatory?

Experts say it's not, but that there are key considerations you'll need to make to ensure installing a log burner in a conservatory is done safely, and that it works in the most effective way possible.

Is it a bad idea to put a log burner in a conservatory?

(Image credit: Contura)

It's definitely not a bad idea to put a log burner in a conservatory. In fact, it can be a really good way to heat the space and make it more usable in the winter months. After all, it can seem like a real shame not to be able to use your conservatory because it's uncomfortably cold.

'Due to their glass construction, conservatories can get really cold during the winter,' says Joanna Humphreys, Fire and Stove Specialist at Direct Stoves. 'A wood burning stove offers an extremely efficient way of heating up your room as-and-when you need it. They also have the added benefit of producing the cosy atmosphere that only the flicker of real flames can offer!'

But given the nature of the room, its glass roof, and the roofs proximity to any upstairs windows, it's important that you use an expert to install it, rather than trying to attempt a DIY log burner installation.

What should you consider when putting a log burner in a conservatory?

Arada Earth log burning stove in pine (Image credit: Arada Stoves)

Consulting an expert will ensure you consider all the important factors if you want to install a log burner in your conservatory, but it's worth going into those conversations with some knowledge so you'll know what questions to ask.

Key considerations for a project like this include:

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The size and type of stove you will need. It's important you choose the right size of stove, as Contura UK Managing Director, Phil Wood explains: 'A larger room will require stoves with bigger heat chambers to sufficiently heat the space. A woodburning stove with a 3-9kW capacity will easily heat a room of up to 120sq metres with average insulation.' You can also choose between log burners and multi-fuel options.

It's important you choose the right size of stove, as Contura UK Managing Director, Phil Wood explains: 'A larger room will require stoves with bigger heat chambers to sufficiently heat the space. A woodburning stove with a 3-9kW capacity will easily heat a room of up to 120sq metres with average insulation.' You can also choose between log burners and multi-fuel options. What stove material you should choose. 'Choosing a stove material is another crucial factor and very much depends on the style of the conservatory it is being installed in,' says Phil. 'The more modern soapstone, tiled, aluminium or glass-fronted freestanding stoves will sit well in modern and minimalist garden rooms as well as contrast nicely against more rustic styled interiors. Freestanding stoves with a raised firebox and large glass door look great in conservatories, orangeries or garden rooms which have a lot of glass and a view, working to connect the natural environment outside with the logs burning inside.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Paul Raeside)

What will make the installation more straightforward. 'When considering where you are going to fit your wood burner in your conservatory, bear in mind that the closer you fit it to your house, the easier it will be,' says Joanna. 'This is because your stove flue will need to be supported; and the wall is a good place to do this. The flue can then be attached to the wall all the way up to the roof, where it can deposit fumes at a safe distance at your rooftop - this should be at least 1 metre above your house guttering.'

'When considering where you are going to fit your wood burner in your conservatory, bear in mind that the closer you fit it to your house, the easier it will be,' says Joanna. 'This is because your stove flue will need to be supported; and the wall is a good place to do this. The flue can then be attached to the wall all the way up to the roof, where it can deposit fumes at a safe distance at your rooftop - this should be at least 1 metre above your house guttering.' Getting the flue through the roof. 'A technical consideration to have in mind is that the chimney/flue needs to be a certain height to draw air properly and as conservatories are usually single storey, there will likely be flue showing above the roof,' explains Phil. 'Where the flue exits, the roof must be non-combustible, so you may need to replace a panel for safety and weather tightness.' There will also be requirements on how close this can be to a window too so Jon Butterworth, Director at Arada Stoves, advises to: 'Speak to your conservatory manufacturer about these panels. If the flue is installed close to the house, bear in mind that the flue terminal will need to be positioned 2.3 metres from any opening window.'

'A technical consideration to have in mind is that the chimney/flue needs to be a certain height to draw air properly and as conservatories are usually single storey, there will likely be flue showing above the roof,' explains Phil. 'Where the flue exits, the roof must be non-combustible, so you may need to replace a panel for safety and weather tightness.' There will also be requirements on how close this can be to a window too so Jon Butterworth, Director at Arada Stoves, advises to: 'Speak to your conservatory manufacturer about these panels. If the flue is installed close to the house, bear in mind that the flue terminal will need to be positioned 2.3 metres from any opening window.' Local guidelines and restrictions. When it comes to a log burning stove, Jon adds: 'It may be that local restrictions mean it is difficult or not possible to install one, so if that’s the case, you could install a gas stove if you have a gas supply, or a modern electric stove which needs to be installed into a solid wall with an electricity source.'

For many of these points, there is not a one-size-fits-all answer, so it's really important to get advice based on your specific home and the particular burner you want to add. This will ensure it not only works most effectively, but also that it's installed in a safe and structurally sound way too.

FAQs

What other methods can you use to heat a conservatory? While a log burner might be a popular option, it's not your only choice for heating a conservatory as Joanna explains: 'There are other options to installing a stove to heat your conservatory. You could use an electric heater, though these do come with a higher running cost. Another option is to expand your central heating system, though this could be expensive and involve a lot of work.' Another option, especially if you want year round comfort in your conservatory, may be to fit air conditioning. Modern fitted units have both cooling and heating functions, which can help you get much more use out of your conservatory, whatever the temperature outside.

For more ideas to winter-proof your garden room, check out our guide to how to make a conservatory warmer.