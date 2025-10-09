I’ve just discovered a ‘secret’ appliance hack to keep a home clean and condensation-free this autumn
When you think about it, it makes total sense
Now that autumn has arrived and I’m spending way more time indoors, I’ve become extremely conscious of the cleanliness of my home - both in terms of my air quality and the impending winter months, which always make my home feel cold and damp. However, I’ve recently discovered an appliance hack that’ll put all of my worries behind me.
Of course, as someone who tests them for a living, I’m well aware of the benefits of the best air purifiers. And as I live in a damp Victorian house, I also know just how transformative the best dehumidifiers can be. However, until recently, I had always used them individually - and I had just assumed that was the best way to do so.
But after speaking to the experts, I’ve come to realise that I’ve been using them wrong all along. It turns out that, to get rid of damp, prevent condensation and keep everyone in my home fit and healthy, you don’t need to choose one or the other in the air purifier vs. dehumidifier debate. Instead, the ultimate hack is to use them together.
Why you should use an air purifier and dehumidifier together
Katie Lilywhite, air treatment expert at AO.com, says using both together could be the key to a clean and condensation-free home. She explains, ‘While your dehumidifier reduces moisture, stops condensation, and keeps mould at bay – your air purifier mops up by trapping dust, pollen, mould spores and pet dander, helping to leave the air in your home fresher and healthier to breathe.’
This is something I’ve never considered before, as I’ve typically always used my air purifier and dehumidifier separately and at different times.
In fact, I generally use my air purifier during the warmer months of the year to improve the hay fever symptoms that my husband and I both experience, and I turn it on during the colder months when I want to burn candles and when opening windows isn’t always possible.
I then use a dehumidifier during the autumn and winter months to keep damp at bay and dry my laundry when I can’t pop it outside on the line.
But when you think about it, using an air purifier and dehumidifier together makes a lot of sense. And while neither an air purifier nor a dehumidifier can get rid of mould that’s already present in a home, it can stop it from getting worse by keeping moisture levels to a minimum and filtering out any rogue mould spores that threaten to build up in your house.
Katie adds, ‘Together, they’ll help make your home drier and cleaner, particularly in autumn and winter when damp and stale air can be a real nuisance.’
However, it’s worth noting that you don’t necessarily need to buy two separate appliances - especially if you don’t have either to begin with. In fact, the 5-star rated MeacoDry Arete Two (and its predecessor, the Meaco Arete One) is a single, multi-purpose appliance that serves as both a dehumidifier AND an air purifier.
It’s no bigger than the average dehumidifier, so it’s a great option for those who have limited space for multiple appliances. Using one appliance rather than two will also reduce the running costs and keep noise to a minimum if you want to use them overnight, as both dehumidifiers and air purifiers often produce fan-like noises that can be disruptive to a good night’s sleep.
Plus, Chris Michael, Managing Director of Meaco, says this is the best way to maximise the features available, as choosing the right type of air purifier can often be a struggle, particularly if you have a damp-prone house and preventing mould is your main priority.
He says, ‘It is so important to combine a dehumidifier with a good quality HEPA filter if you have signs of mould in the home. Mould tries to spread by producing mould spores, in the same way as flowers produce seeds. The spores are released into the air in the hope that they will find another damp surface upon which to grow.’
‘If you use a dehumidifier without a good HEPA filter, then the spores will travel through the machine, and the dehumidifier fan will actually help the mould spores to travel further and faster and will potentially make the mould problem in the space worse.’
This can be especially dangerous if you’re allergic to mould spores or struggle with breathing difficulties, such as asthma, as they can lead to some serious health concerns.
However, it’s worth noting that you still need to avoid the worst places to put a dehumidifier. And if you find that you’re struggling to adhere to these rules, it may work in your favour to buy two separate appliances that give you a bit more wiggle room.
Katie agrees, stating, ‘Since the units are separate, you’ll guarantee a far stronger performance as each one is built to do its specific job properly. You can also enjoy more flexibility since you can run your air purifier in the bedroom overnight while leaving the dehumidifier to tackle the living room.’
If you want a 2-in-1 appliance, you can't get better than this. This dehumidifier and air purifier may be quiet and energy efficient, but it's still extremely powerful and perfect for keeping your home clean and condensation-free this autumn.
Our 'best overall' air purifier is arguably the best on the market. It covers up to 48m² and uses an impressive filter system to remove 99.97% of nasty airborne particles down to 0.1 microns in size. It's also incredibly stylish and a welcome addition to any home.
This dehumidifier also serves as a 2-in-1 air purifier, tackling excess moisture while also filtering out dust and mould spores. It's ideal for those on a tighter budget, and can successfully keep rooms up to 15m2 clean and free from condensation.
So, if you want cleaner air and to reduce the humidity levels in your home, this appliance hack will help you out this winter.
