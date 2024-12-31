I'm living in my house while renovating in winter — this is how we're keeping our home draught-free and cosy
We're embracing the dust and cold while keeping our sanity intact and here's how
I knew living through a renovation, instead of moving out, was never going to be a walk in the park, but add the winter's chill to the mix, and our dream project can feel like a survival mission at times.
The dust, drafts, and the constant hum of power tools are one thing, but when the frost creeps in and when a part of your house is out of action, it’s enough to make any novice renovator question their life choices, me included.
Back when we were applying for planning permission, we never anticipated we would embark on our kitchen extension idea in the depths of winter but busy family life meant this was the only viable time. And with the cost of a kitchen renovation always on the rise, we had to bite the bullet to keep to our renovation budget.
On top of that, to keep costs down further we wanted to stay put, which also helped avoid moving our young family out. Surprisingly, as it turns out, the realities of our winter renovation, while challenging, haven't been as bad as we'd anticipated, so far anyway. We've navigated makeshift cooking arrangements, are keeping the heat in, somewhat, and we're keeping the kids entertained away from their usual play area.
So, if you're planning to do something similar soon, these are the things that have helped us to stay warm, stay sane, and keep the project moving forward, while we bank a few stories to tell along the way.
1. Create a warm, dust-free sanctuary
One of the most important things we considered was where we were going to spend most of our time during the renovation and how we wanted to set it up.
A clean, warm space where you can retreat is really important. Whether it’s a spare bedroom, your living room, or even the garden shed retrofitted with a space heater, make this zone strictly off-limits to tools and dust.
We've kept ours snug with throws, rugs, and soft lighting. A small oil-filled radiator is a lifesaver – it's quiet, portable, and energy-efficient. Plus, the cost to run an oil-filled radiator is more affordable than you'd think, so we invested in a few over winter.
2. Pile on the layers
When the walls start getting stripped back and draughts seem to sneak through every crack, layering has become our best friend.
We stocked up on thermal layers, woolly socks, and chunky knits for the whole crew and for our home, with the help of our contractors, we sealed the gaps around the boards between the site and the house with adhesive weather-stripping, taping up plastic sheeting in particularly exposed areas.
Don’t underestimate the power of heavy rugs and curtains to keep the chill at bay.
3. Meal prep like a camper
With our kitchen out of commission, we had to think like campers and keep meals simple but hearty, setting up a temporary kitchen.
We invested in a portable induction hob, we're relying heavily on our Ninja Foodi Max Multicooker, and a microwave that can whip up comfort food in minutes.
Pre-made soups, one-pot stews, and toasted sandwiches will be your go-to meals. And don’t forget the kettle and coffee maker – endless cups of tea and coffee will keep you warm.
And our secret weapon? Plumbing in our dishwasher has been a game changer so clearing up isn't a mega kerfuffle.
We're using this Ninja Foodi Max which does everything we need it to, including pressure cooking stews and sauces to air frying perfecting crisp fries.
Without a doubt, the best addition to our temporary kitchen is this Tefal Everyday induction hob. It works a treat, from boiling water in next to no time and whipping up a stir fry.
4. Plan for drying clothes
One of winter’s hidden challenges is laundry. We've still got our radiators on at the minute but even then, drying clothes has become a logistical nightmare.
Investing in a heated clothes airer and one of the best dehumidifiers is totally worth it, especially if you are in a house where builders frequently traipse through with muddy boots.
We've also taken to using our local laundrette to wash and dry bigger items, like bedding because there's literally nowhere to hang these up right now.
Compact and portable yet powerful, the Dribuddi holds 10kg of washing and reduces ironing time drastically. It's sturdy and easily stored away, perfect for reno life.
Minimise the time it takes to dry clothes with a winning dehumidifier. The Meaco Arete Two is our top rated model so you won't go wrong adding this to your reno survival arsenal.
5. Set boundaries with your builders
Unbeknownst to us as total novices, turns out winter renovations often come with a few more hiccups (thanks wind, snow and rain), so it’s really important to keep the lines of communication open with the builders.
We set up a WhatsApp group with ours to receive updates and ask questions, which they happily welcomed.
We've shared ideas, links and even asked for dust sheets, shelving and temporary walls to keep our living spaces as habitable as possible.
So there you have it; my top tips for surviving a renovation in winter.
Just remember to keep trusting the process one day at a time, while keeping your vision front and centre for morale (we've stuck our sketch up on the wall!)
Jenny is Senior Digital Editor and joined the team in 2021, working across Ideal Home, Real Homes, Homes & Gardens, Livingetc and Gardeningetc. Since getting on the property ladder, her passion for interior design and gardening has taken on a new lease of life. She loves collecting and salvaging unique items (much to her other half's despair) but sniffing out stylish home bargains is her one true love.
