Colour is making a big comeback in our homes. And decorating with bright colours is easier than you might think. If you’re a bit colour-shy, start off by incorporating a few bright accents into your colour scheme. Cushions are a fantastic way to do this, as they make an instant impact and are affordable and easy to change when you decide it’s time for a new look.

If you’re feeling adventurous, reach for the paint brush and decorate your walls with the brightest hues you dare. When it comes to living room paint colours, pretty much anything goes. Colour block with vibrant primary colours, pick out woodwork in eye-popping candy tones, or brighten up a dark room with sunshine yellow.

Bedrooms can take bright shades as well, but you’re best off sticking to cooler tones in intense hues – a vivid teal or an electric blue, for example. Warmer colours such as red, yellow, orange and pink are best limited to small splashes in your bedding, lighting or artwork, to prevent the scheme from becoming overstimulating.

If you really want to experiment, mix and match bold colours from the same corner of the colour wheel – pink and orange, for example – to create a high-impact look. Schemes like this are designed to overpower the senses, so are usually best kept to rooms used for special occasions, such as a dining room, or a room that you don’t spend lots of time, such as a hallway or cloakroom. It’s also a good idea to incorporate a few accents in a complementary colour to balance things out.

Need some bright ideas to get you started? Here are some bold and beautiful schemes featuring every colour in the rainbow, whether you’re looking for living room colour ideas, bedroom colour ideas, kitchen colour ideas or a peppy palette for any other room in your home.