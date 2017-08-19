Bath shower screens – our pick of the best

Keep shower-time splashes at bay with these practical and chic glass bathtub shower screens

Making over a busy family bathroom? A glass bath shower screen is a smart and practical choice. Designed to fix to the wall and over your bath, it’s easier to clean than a shower curtain, and will provide more of a sense of light and space, even the smallest room.

We’ve picked out our favourite bathtub shower screens below. Scroll down, and you’ll also find a handy buyer’s guide.

Best folding bath shower screen

You can push this screen all the way back, so it’s easier to get to the tub when you’re giving the kids a bath. And it’s great for tiny bathrooms, where you might not have space for a standard hinged screen that folds out 90 degrees.

Buy now: Simpsons Edge foldaway bath screen, £305, Drench

Best easy-to-fit bath shower screen



You can’t go wrong with this stylish reversible screen – not even when fitting it, as it can be fixed to the left or right of the bath. It comes with a chrome rail, where you can hang a towel to grab as you get out.

Buy now: Amazon screen, £132, B&Q

Best budget bath and shower screen package

A P-shaped bath with matching screen will allow you to make the most of a compact room. It gives you more space to shower in than a standard bath, so you can be more exuberant when you’re singing into the loofah!

This bargain set also goes to show how much you can save time and money by buying your bath and shower screen together.

Buy now: Energise P-shaped bath with curved, pivoting shower screen, £239.97, Bathroom Takeaway

Best patterned bath shower screen



Add a bit of pizazz by picking a panel with a surface pattern. Homebase has geometric designs, or you could have a little fun with this shoal of fish motif. The kids will love it, and it makes the screen easier to see.

Buy now: Aqualux half-framed radius fish shower screen, £59.99, Argos

Best full enclosure bath shower screen

If you’re trying to contain spray from a very powerful shower, this two-part enclosure with door will do the job beautifully. It’s made of 6mm tempered glass and has a lifetime guarantee. It’s the perfect partner for Bathstore’s Showercube bath, £279.

Buy now: ShowerCube L shaped bath screen, £209, Bathstore

Buy now: ShowerCube straight bath screen, £129, Bathstore

How to buy a bath shower screen

An alternative to a fabric or plastic shower curtain hanging from a rail, a glass screen is fixed securely to the wall. It sits on top of the bath’s edge with a rubber seal at the bottom to prevent splashes soaking your bathroom floor.

Here’s everything you need to consider before you start shopping.

What style bath shower screens are available?

Bath shower screens are available in a variety of shapes, sizes and panel formations. You can choose from a single fully-framed fixed panel, folding screens that can be concertinaed back to the wall, sleek frameless models and decorative printed and etched designs. Oblong designs with a curved top edge or sail-shaped panels look softer.

How safe is a glass shower screen?

All good-quality glass screens should be made from toughened safety glass that won’t shatter if broken – essential in a family space. Most will be at least 4mm to 8mm thick, and all exposed edges will be bevelled to create a smooth surround.

What features should my bath screen have?

First, make sure your glass panel is wide and tall enough to contain spray properly. This is important if you’re installing it alongside a powerful shower.

Check that the screen has a tight, robust seal where it meets the bath to prevent leaks. Well-made, durable trimming and fittings are advisable, especially if you’re choosing a bifold model that will be regularly pushed back to allow access to the bath.

Screens with integral towel rails are a good option as you can get dry without dripping all over the floor. Models with fixings that allow them to be fitted either left- or right-handed allow flexibility.

How much should a bath shower screen cost?

Prices depend on the style and thickness of the screen you choose and the quality. Half-panel straight-edged models with 4mm glass and no easy-clean coating start from as little as £50. Meanwhile, 6 or 8mm bifold, trifold and shaped designs with easy-clean surfaces will cost upwards of £200. And don’t forget to add fitting costs.

How to clean a shower screen

A quick wipe after each shower with an appropriate cleaner should keep it sparkling. Opting for a special wipe-clean or anti-calcium surface will keep it looking better for longer. This is a see-through coating over the top of the glass. It helps to reduce water spots from limescale and mineral deposits and helps to prevent bacteria and mould growth.